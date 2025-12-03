Senate President Godswill Akpabio rejected calls for a “bow and go” clearance, insisting on full scrutiny of defence nominee Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

Heated exchanges erupted in the chamber after Senator Sani Musa’s motion sparked loud objections and disorder among lawmakers

Calm was later restored as Akpabio stressed the urgency of questioning the nominee amid Nigeria’s worsening security crisis

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, firmly rejected calls for a “bow and go” clearance for former Chief of Defence Staff and ministerial nominee, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd).

He insisted that Nigeria’s worsening security situation and international scrutiny required a thorough and public interrogation of the nominee.

The session became chaotic after Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) proposed that the retired general be allowed to take a bow without answering questions.

His motion was immediately met with loud objections, as several lawmakers stood up at once, shouting down the suggestion and plunging the chamber into disorder.

Lawmakers demand full defence screening

A visibly angered Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) confronted the Senate President’s desk, stressing that Musa must be questioned, especially given the country’s deepening security crises.

Akpabio intervened to restore order, making it clear that the Senate could not waive scrutiny for a nominee expected to oversee the nation’s defence architecture at such a critical time. Standing up from his seat, the Senate President declared:

“If we come here and do politics, this is not the time for politics of ‘bow and go’. Even Donald Trump is on our neck. We’ve not asked him what his response will be to Donald Trump. He is not just anybody, former Chief of Defence Staff?”

Security concerns and abduction of schoolchildren

Referencing the abduction of more than 200 schoolchildren from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri in Niger State, Akpabio said Nigerians deserved direct answers and reassurance from the defence nominee.

“With over 200 children in the bush being tortured, give the man an opportunity to give Nigerians hope. His appointment is being heralded all over the country. Our constituents want to hear from him. We are asking him these questions because they would ask him the same.”

Calm restored and screening commences

Following Akpabio’s intervention, calm returned to the chamber, and lawmakers proceeded with a full screening of the retired military officer.

The screening exercise began shortly after Akpabio read President Bola Tinubu’s request during plenary, urging lawmakers to consider and approve the ex-Chief of Defence Staff as a replacement for Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on Monday.

After reading the letter, Akpabio directed the suspension of Senate rules to allow the nominee into the chamber for proper screening.

