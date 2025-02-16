Singer Davido has shared the lovely message that one of his daughter's Hailey Adeleke sent to him in commemoration of Valentine's Day

In the post, the little girl wished her father a happy Valentine's Day and declared her love for him

Fans were moved by the thoughtfulness of Hailey and admired the relationship between father and daughter

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, showed that he was a proud father after sharing a message from one of his daughters.

The Awuke crooner got a Valentine's Day wish from his daughter Hailey Adeleke, and he decided to show it to his fans.

In the post, the little girl wished his father a happy Valentine's Day. Hailey went ahead to declare her love for her father.

Hailey gives Davido name

In the note written to her father, Hailey gushed over her father and called him the best dad. She used love emoji to celebrate him before ending her note.

Since things well apart between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia. The 'If' crooner has not been close to Imade, his first daughter's again.

He has shifted all his attention to Hailey, his second daughter. Davido took her on vacation in the Bahamas last year. He shared lovely videos from the fun times they had during their stay together.

After their holidaying together, Davido also used a private jet to pick her while she was going back to school.

Fans had to ask questions about Imade because of the way Davido has been doting on the seven-year-old girl.

Even the singer's wife, Chioma, has been sighted with Hailey before. The two of them were captured during one of Davido's show in the US. A few people commented about the resemblance between them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Netizens have shared their take about the post Davido made about his daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@bshdesse reacted

" This is so sweet."

@jay_max91 commented:

"Daddy’s love."

@cryptoqueen3 shared:

"What abt Dawson ? Has he forgotten than boy in London ? Everything na Hailey Hailey # not fair."

@tallyamy_amara wrote:

"The best message every dad in the world wishes to hear is "You 're the best Dad in the world"

@bdevine490 said:

"Something beautiful to see."

@dazzling_boutik stated:

jecintaezeamama ther, daughter's love."

@jecintaezeamama shared:

"We love Hailey baby."

@naija_rich_kids commented:

"Aww she now has a phone."

@just_nkaylee reacted:

"You no save ur pikin number."

American woman shares observation about Davido, Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, had shared her observation about it.

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day. She called Chioma's smile and laughter fake.

Fans were not pleased with what the woman said and sent her to the gallows, telling her to mind her business.

