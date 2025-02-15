An American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, has shared her observation about it

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day

Fans were not pleased with what the woman said and sent her to the gallows, telling her to mind her business

It seemed that some people are not happy with the way Afrobeat singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, spent their Valentine's Day, going by a post online.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer Davido had given his wife a special treat on Valentine's Day, and the video surfaced online. He took her out and bought a bag, shoe and other items.

American Woman makes video about Davido, Chioma. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the viral video, an American woman on Snapchat had claimed that she has been watching the couple even before Valentine's Day.

According to her, Chioma, wife of the singer, has been giving fake vibes. The woman also claimed that Chioma's body language was that of someone, who was already spoilt and does not care about the singer.

The added that the kiss and laughter shared by Chioma in their viral Valentine's Day video were all fake.

Woman speaks about Davido

Also in the recording, the woman claimed that the Awuke singer loves his wife a lot. She also spoke about the way Davido has been treating his wife with love.

Recall that serval videos about Davido and his wife had made their way online since the singer got married.

Davido had been sighted making stew for his wife. Another video also showed how Chioma was feeding her husband at home.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the woman's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the American woman. Here are some of the comments below:

@qrushbeauty_skincare_spa reacted:

"It’s better for the man to love you more actually after all the Bible says “Men Love your Wives” the man’s love gotta be bigger and more real and genuine and dats how it can work perfectly!!!!!!! Annie loved her husband more and dats why you see he had the mind to do all of that nunsense."

@cole_thee_finest_flybabe09 stated:

"Like you said “ you don’t know “ leave them alone."

@bri_zyyyy wrote:

"Like you said, it's non of your American business! Stick to what brings light to your life."

@moonlyte_shan stated:

"Those with wealth can concern themselves with people who are after their money."

@angel_king_oma shared:

"She is obviously not seeing things clearly. Tell me, how is the mother of his kids and wife supposed to react to material things? Should she lay down and worship his feet for you to recognize the love?"

Davido appreciate God ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Davido had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng