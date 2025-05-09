Davido shared a video of what he and his wife were up to after stepping out to have fun together

The clip, posted on his Instagram story, showed his mischievous reaction as his wife danced on him

Fans who saw the recording shared their thoughts, praising Chioma for living up to the singer’s expectations

David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his beloved wife, Chioma, wowed fans with their romantic gesture while having fun at a club recently.

In the video shared by the singer on his Instagram story, Chioma sat on her husband's lap and was playfully rocking him.

The mother of two, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, first looked at her husband before gently rocking him while he sat down. She was dressed in a tank top and shorts, holding a cup of drink in her hand.

Davido reacts to his wife’s move

Reacting to his wife’s actions, Davido looked at her and playfully rubbed her backside.

He gently slapped her backside as well and raised three fingers in the air, a gesture symbolising love, affection, or a positive, upbeat vibe.

The Awuke crooner also focused the camera on himself to make sure his reaction was visible to critics.

Since Davido married Chioma, he has continuously showered her with affection and public displays of love.

Some videos that surfaced online left singles asking, "God, when?".

The couple has also been spotted hand-in-hand at various events, and Davido does not hesitate to share how much she means to him and how happy she makes him.

See the video here:

What fans about Davido, Chioma's video

Netizens shared their take about the video of the couple. Here are comments below:

@_nkesii commented:

"Chioma is bad calm girl."

@iamlindeskwilfred reacted:

"This caption is better than the last one you posted . Now you gerit . Grinding her huband."

@kemity shared:

"Na her man abeg enjoy. I don watch this video like 3times."

@teddivasfabricsasoebi wrote:

"David Don talk she sabi doo ,she sabi cook there's nothing she can't do ride on chichi baby enjoy your home forever ijn."

@myfavouritegemstone said:

"That’s what he like na. For him not to cheat, she should do what makes him happy. It’s obvious they have an understanding as a couple . Una know say Davido cheating matter too much and maybe she has agreed to do whatever makes him happy in the other room."

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

favourjames40 d see that that thing wey you dey find go outside dey your wife hand and in abundance! One man one woman = everlasting Bliss."

@favourjames40 reacted:

"If I hear any he go still cheat here me and that person go get problem because even that ur poor man way no fit change ur phone for u dey cheat."

