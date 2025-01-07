Nigerian singer Davido recently had a heartwarming father-and-daughter time with his second child, Hailey Adeleke

A series of videos were posted online of the music star with Hailey as they vacationed together in the Bahamas

The videos of Davido and Hailey raised discussions about the singer’s first daughter, Imade, as some claimed she was missing a lot

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his daughter, Hailey Adeleke, are in the news over their vacation in the Bahamas.

Just recently, the Grammy-nominated musician and his second child were spotted having fun times together during their holiday in a series of videos posted online.

Fans bring up Imade as Davido and Hailey vacation in the Bahamas. Photos: @davido

On his Instagram stories, Davido shared clips of himself and Hailey having a conversation as they spent time together as a father and daughter.

During their conversation, Davido gave his seven-year-old daughter a peck on the cheek. After a short while, Hailey cleaned off her father’s peck.

Nigerians speak of Imade as Davido bonds with Hailey

Davido and Hailey’s vacation video made the rounds on social media and it raised talks about the singer’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

While some netizens gushed over the 30BG boss with Hailey, others claimed that Imade Adeleke was missing a lot because of her mother, Sophia Momodu.

El.zisaus:

“Imade will be like "mom see what you are making me to miss 😭".”

mightyroyal1:

“Enjoy my little princess your mama get sense enjoy your father Biko.”

steveonew27:

“This is what sopi is preventing imade to enjoy.”

godloveu2012:

“Beautiful ❤️ and peaceful co-parenting 😍.”

johnsontracy8147:

“Only if Imade mom will let go of ego and knw she is only suffering her child.”

olivia__davids:

“Nigerians and comparison, can you guys leave innocent Imade alone?”

aisha_ayomikun:

“Na this girl resemble her papa pass others🥺.”

p_e_s_c_o_07:

“Anyday wey u vex odogwu he go train the other one wey u abandon 😂.”

love4_everwins:

“Still try n get your first born daughter.”

suss_zzy:

“Mama Imade pls now.”

ekeneimolorhe:

“Hailey looks a lot like David’s late Mum. To me this explains their extreme bond. It’s nice to see that Haileys mum Amanda always freely allows David’s access to Hailey, so David can play his fatherly role which is so vital in every child’s life. That is what Imades Mum Sophia needs to learn. A girls first love and first hero is her Daddy.”

Francisca_harry:

“Love me some Hailey and daddy moments 😍😍. The other one can’t relate 😂.”

rock_zadi:

“😍😍 did she wipe his kiss tho 😆.”

Teddy_asp:

“Na mumu mama dey follow billionaire father they quarrel.”

Mjustinvil:

“Rest Davido, stop using your child this is old find something new.”

Davido screams in fear as he gets on huge waterslide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a hilarious video of Davido screaming while on a waterslide.

The DMW boss had taken to his Instagram stories to share a video of him during his waterslide adventure.

In the funny video, Davido was seen trying to be brave and maintain his composure but could no longer hide his fear.

