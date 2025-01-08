Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter, Hailey, has headed back to school after spending a fun time with him

On social media, the music star posted snaps of Hailey boarding a jet after their vacation in the Bahamas

The snaps of Hailey with Davido raised some reactions as netizens questioned the singer about his first child, Imade

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is in the news again for doting over his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

Recall that the father and daughter recently vacationed together in the Bahamas. However, it seems that their fun time is over.

Taking to his social media pages, the 30BG boss revealed that the time had finally come for his seven-year-old daughter to return to school and for him to go back to work.

Fans react as Davido takes daughter Hailey back to school with private jet. Photos: @davido

Davido accompanied his message with a video of the young girl boarding his private jet. A photo also showed her posing for the camera in front of the aeroplane.

The singer wrote:

“My baby back to school … and daddy back to work … year of the 5.”

See the photo and video below:

Reactions as Davido’s daughter Hailey returns to school

The snaps of Davido’s second child, Hailey, going back to school after vacationing with him in the Bahamas drew the attention of some social media users. Many of them gushed over Hailey while some others advised the singer to pay attention to his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Recall that Davido and Imade's relationship seemingly hit the rocks after his custody battle with her mother, Sophia Momodu.

The social media influencer made some claims about the singer after their case was taken to court. She also raised her concerns about Imade being in Davido's care considering the people that surround him and the tragedy that he recently suffered.

Read their comments below:

Yusuph told Davido to stop exposing young kids to luxury:

This tweep said that while Hailey is cute, he hopes she doesn’t take after her dad:

Le Ga Cy said Davido should go and accept his abandoned child:

Mr Xperience gushed over Davido’s wealth:

This social media user described Davido’s post as ‘doings’:

Daniboy called Davido a good father:

Lilian said Hailey was going from a first-class flight to her first school period:

Edo Wizard had a question about Davido taking Hailey to school in a private jet:

Alex Dam threw shade at Davido’s critics:

Moni Wonder said it was a luxurious way for Hailey to return to school:

This tweep recounted trekking to school during his time:

Prince Charming called in soft life:

