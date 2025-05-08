An AI version of Davido's life and music career has surfaced online, and fans can't get enough of it

In the recording, pictures from his childhood gradually transformed to reflect his maturation and the start of his music career

Fans were wowed by the progression of the singer's growth and success in the video, they shared their take about it

Fans have expressed admiration for an AI version of music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, showcasing his life and success as a recording artist.

The Dami Duro crooner, who recently celebrated his wife’s birthday, was seen in a viral video highlighting his growth from childhood.

Different stages of the singer’s life were shown. For instance, in the clip, it was noted that he discovered music production in 2007.

A childhood picture of the Awuke crooner was shown as he transitioned into a grown adult pursuing a career in music.

More details emerge about Davido's music career

Davido was said to have dropped out of college in 2010 to pursue his passion for music. He recorded Dami Duro in 2011 and later returned to school.

However, in 2015, he graduated from Babcock University, where he studied and met his wife, Chioma Avril Roland.

Also in the viral recording, it was stated that Davido signed his first major international deal in 2016 with Sony Music.

The following year, 2017, he won the Best International Act award. He also performed at the FIFA event in 2022.

Fans became emotional after seeing Ifeanyi, the music star's late son, sitting on his lap. Some fans gushed over the fact that Davido was blessed with a set of twins, naming one of the children Ifeanyi.

Reaction trails Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@vigra_inc commented:

"His son. May he continue to rest in Peace . Glad he reincarnated and came back with a Woman. God bless Davido and his family and Protect them. Na only music me and him no dey mix but aside music he is a great guy."

@man_like_hush1 reacted:

"Just a boy that believed in his dreams."

@cindy_flakes wrote:

"See journey even with a rich father ,many of Una go stil come here Dey yab am,ur papa no get money, you no get,u Dey pray for person downfall cos u loved one more than another ,humility u no Dey ,pride full ur body,I repeat,u go díê poor."

@anitas_clothier shared:

Awww , so emotional at the sight of Ify."

@jamoflowww said:

"God is the greatest."

@chriskelvin790 wrote:

"D real baddest here one the first man to push afrobeat forward that every afrobeat artist are enjoying right now, the man that paved way for Ibrahim and all."

Davido meets with creators of Dodo dance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Grammy Award nominee was sighted dancing with the creator of Dodo dance in a viral video.

In the clip, he joined them to show some dance moves as they all danced excitedly to Davido's song.

The way he danced in the recording became a subject of admiration from his fans, who reacted in the comment section.

