Chioma, the wife of Nigerian singer Davido, was seen with her stepdaughter, Hailey, at the music star’s recent concert

Several videos made the rounds online of Chioma having fun at the show while being closely seated to Hailey

The display between stepmum and stepdaughter drew the attention of many social media users who reacted to the videos

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s wife, Chioma, is making headlines after she was seen with her stepdaughter, Hailey.

Just recently, the 30BG boss had a show at the State Farm Arena in America to mark his birthday, and his loved ones showed up to support him.

Fans react to videos of Davido's Chioma with stepdaughter Hailey at singer's show.

Videos from the show started to make the rounds online, and they captured Chioma seated in a different row from Davido’s second daughter, Hailey.

In a video posted on OBO’s aide, Israel DMW’s Instagram stories, the seven-year-old girl was sitting directly in front of her stepmum, Chioma, who was visibly enjoying the event.

Reactions as Chioma and stepdaughter Hailey attend Davido’s show

The videos of Chioma with her stepdaughter, Hailey, at Davido’s concert, drew the attention of netizens. Several of them were pleased with the development. Read their comments below:

black__tima_baby:

“I am so happy to see Chioma and Hayley ❤️😍😍.”

blessingedeks:

“What we love to see. God bless and keep them safe❤️.”

Hen_nnesy:

“Chioma pretty asf, real hard pretty 😍.”

oakatrine:

“👏👏👏 kudos chioma ❤️.”

owerrihomesandproperties:

“Premium stuff😍😍😍.. love it❤️.”

Palash_kiddies:

“Omo this our wife beauty fit blind person ooooo🤪 she’s so fineeeeeeeeeeeeeeee🔥.”

Just_sistasandie:

“‘Chioma is someone I can leave my kids with and nothing will come up"he meant it when he said that.”

Faith_kamau_05:

“It was almost bed time for the baby 😂.”

Sommysunshine:

“The daughter resemble Chioma.”

olu_yemisi:

“Love to see this.”

Marouchka_marouchka:

“It's too beautiful to see.”

okeedeks:

“Beautiful!! As it should be. I love it❤️.”

