Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, also praying for him

In the post, he shared beautiful pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loves him

Fans joined in to celebrate his father by offering prayers and well wishes on his special day

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo celebrated his father, Adebayo Salami, with a heartfelt post as he marked his birthday.

The veteran actor recently added a year, and his son couldn't contain his excitement.

In his post, Femi referred to his beloved father as the man who birthed him, his mentor, leader, and teacher.

Using affectionate terms, the award-winning actor also described his father as a pillar in the movie industry, a fountain of wisdom, and a living legend.

Femi Adebayo expresses his love for his dad

In his post, the Jagun Jagun star expressed his deep love for his veteran father. He shared how much his father is loved, respected, and celebrated.

Femi wished him a happy birthday and prayed for a long life filled with God's goodness, unending peace, and light.

He further prayed that nothing that brings his father joy would become a source of pain for him.

Fans join Femi Adebayo in prayer

Fans of the award-winning actor also joined him in showering prayers and sharing their well-wishes for his father. They sent sweet words and accolades to the veteran actor.

Recall that Adebayo Salami also deeply cherishes his son, Femi. A few months ago, he showered prayers and praise on him after the success of his movie Seven Doors.

He shared how his son eventually became an actor, despite his efforts to steer him toward a different course of study at the university.

Reactions trail Femi Adeabyo's post

Here are comments made by fans of the actor about the post ion his father's birthday, below:

@officialmamaereko said:

"Happy birthday ogawa ese pupo odun laye tomtomo lagbara olorun amin Babami."

@olatoun_olanrewaju write:

"Happy Birthday Grandpa. Mak you days be long on this earth sir."

@aroraheemot shared:

"Happy birthday grandpa, we love and appreciate you sir."

@olori.t322 reacted:

"Happy birthday to you sir, you will continue to eat the fruit of your labour in good health and in happiness,ekoni je ounje Omo ninun inira sir,many more years to you grandpa."

@____prettyloner___x commented:

"Happy Birthday, Sir!!! May your day be filled with joy and good health."

@hadizabubakar_ said:

"Allah’s protection, good health, peace of mind and long life shall always prevail in your life. Happy birthday daddy."

Colleague marks Femi Adebayo's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo marked his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and congratulatory messages poured in for him.

In a video sighted online, a colleague surprised him with a worship session to mark his special day.

The movie star couldn't hold back his emotions and had to be consoled by his fans in the comment section of the post.

