The Austrian government outlined which family members of foreign nationals qualify for a Red-White-Red Card plus in 2026

The Red-White-Red Card plus grants third-country nationals fixed-term settlement and unrestricted access to Austria's labour market

Spouses and registered partners must be at least 21 years old at the time of application to qualify under the scheme

Austria's government has published details of which family members of foreign nationals qualify for the Red-White-Red Card plus, a residence permit that gives holders the right to live and work freely in the country without being tied to a specific employer.

According to the Austrian migration authority, the card grants third-country nationals fixed-term settlement rights alongside unlimited access to the Austrian labour market, whether as an employed or self-employed person.

Austria outlines three family reunification options with full employment rights. Photo credit: Picture Alliance

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Austria: Who qualifies as a family member?

The government listed three categories of people recognised as family members under the scheme:

1. Spouses.

2. Registered partners.

3. Unmarried minor children, including adoptive and stepchildren, up to the age of 18.

The authority noted that spouses and registered partners must be at least 21 years old at the point of application. Children, by contrast, only need to be under 18 at the time the application is submitted.

Austria: Which permit holders can sponsor family members?

Family members are eligible to apply for the Red-White-Red Card Plus if they are related to any of the following:

- Holders of a Red-White-Red Card or an EU Blue Card.

- Foreign citizens who are permanently settled in Austria.

- Holders of a Red-White-Red Card Plus who previously held a Red-White-Red Card or a "Settlement Permit - Researcher" ("Niederlassungsbewilligung - Forscher"), in certain cases.

- Holders of a Settlement Permit ("Niederlassungsbewilligung").

- Holders of a "Settlement Permit - Special Cases of Gainful Employment" ("Niederlassungsbewilligung - Sonderfälle unselbstständiger Erwerbstätigkeit") or a "Settlement Permit - Researcher", in certain cases.

The card can also be obtained through renewal. A Red-White-Red Card holder becomes eligible after working in line with the card's requirements for at least 21 months within the preceding 24 months.

The same 21-out-of-24-month rule applies to EU Blue Card holders seeking to upgrade to the Red-White-Red Card Plus.

Legit.ng reported that Austria listed seven categories of foreigners eligible for residence and work permits.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Austria opened its doors for very highly qualified foreign workers to move to the country without yet having a job offer.

Amount required for Austria's residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria shared the amount needed for those seeking its residence permit.

The requirement falls under what Austrian authorities describe as "adequate means of subsistence."

According to official guidance, applicants must demonstrate a fixed and regular personal income that is sufficient to cover their living costs without needing to draw on welfare support from local authorities.

Source: Legit.ng