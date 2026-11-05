Seven CEOs lead major Nigerian energy companies, bringing experience from petroleum engineering, banking, finance, law and corporate management

Their companies span oil production, fuel marketing, logistics and energy services, giving the executives influence across the sector

Their leadership choices could shape investment, business growth and Nigeria’s drive to boost domestic energy production

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s multibillion-dollar oil and gas industry is witnessing a new era of leadership as seven top executives steer some of the country’s most prominent publicly listed energy companies.

From Seplat Energy and Oando to Aradel Holdings and Conoil, these corporate heavyweights are making strategic decisions that could shape Nigeria’s crude oil production, fuel distribution, energy investments and economic future.

Meet seven Nigerians leading the biggest oil firms in the country. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

While some built their careers in petroleum engineering and exploration, others rose through banking, finance, law and corporate management before taking charge of major energy businesses.

A Nairametrics report profiling the executives offers a glimpse into the personalities behind these companies, their professional journeys and the responsibilities they shoulder.

Here are seven influential CEOs shaping Nigeria’s energy sector.

1. Effiong Okon: Seplat Energy's new boss

Company: Seplat Energy Plc

Engineer Effiong Okon assumed leadership of Seplat Energy on August 1, 2026, bringing more than 35 years of industry experience.

Before becoming CEO, Okon held senior positions at Shell and Seplat, including Executive Director of Operations and Director of New Energy.

He now leads one of Nigeria’s prominent indigenous oil and gas producers at a time when domestic energy security remains a national priority.

2. Adegbite Falade: Leading Aradel's energy expansion

Company: Aradel Holdings Plc

Adegbite Falade heads Aradel Holdings, an indigenous energy company with interests across the petroleum value chain.

A University of Ibadan engineering graduate, Falade previously worked with Shell, Oando and Oilserv Group.

He joined Aradel in 2021, bringing extensive experience in petroleum operations and corporate leadership.

3. Wale Tinubu: The powerhouse behind Oando

Company: Oando Plc

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, popularly known as Wale Tinubu, is among Nigeria’s most recognisable energy executives.

A lawyer turned businessman, Tinubu co-founded Ocean and Oil Limited in 1994.

The business subsequently evolved into Oando through acquisitions and restructuring, establishing a significant presence in Nigeria’s energy industry.

Tinubu remains the company's Group Chief Executive.

4. Wilfried Konde: TotalEnergies' experienced Nigerian chief

Company: TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Wilfried Konde became Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria in February 2026.

Having joined the international energy group in 1999, he has accumulated extensive experience in finance, administration and corporate affairs across Africa and Europe.

His responsibilities include overseeing the company's petroleum marketing operations in Nigeria.

5. Ike Oraekwuotu: Conoil's veteran corporate leader

Company: Conoil Plc

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Oraekwuotu brings more than four decades of professional experience to Conoil.

His career spans banking, financial services, telecommunications and petroleum marketing.

Unlike executives who rose primarily through oilfield operations, Oraekwuotu built much of his professional foundation in financial institutions before moving into energy leadership.

6. Jude Nwaulune: Eterna's petroleum industry expert

Company: Eterna Plc

Dr. Jude Nwaulune assumed office as Eterna's Managing Director and CEO in May 2026.

He previously held senior management positions at Rainoil Limited, including Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics Services Limited.

His expertise covers petroleum retailing, logistics, depot management and fuel distribution.

7. Henry Alakhume: Steering Japaul's corporate operations

Company: Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc

Henry Alakhume became Acting Group Managing Director of Japaul Gold & Ventures in February 2026.

Previously the company's Chief Operating Officer, Alakhume also spent approximately a decade at Wema Bank, where he served as Head of Corporate Banking.

Japaul's activities extend beyond oil and gas services into mining, distinguishing it from conventional petroleum producers and marketers.

Top seven Nigerian CEOs making waves across sectors. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Why these seven CEOs matter

Together, these executives represent different segments of Nigeria's energy-related business landscape, from upstream petroleum production to fuel marketing, logistics and support services.

Their leadership decisions will influence corporate investments, operational performance and business expansion as Nigeria seeks to strengthen domestic energy production and attract fresh capital.

Importantly, being a CEO does not necessarily mean owning the company. These executives lead publicly listed businesses with different ownership and shareholder structures.

Sectors, companies paying highest salaries in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that executive pay in Nigeria is becoming a bigger conversation as companies grapple with inflation, exchange-rate volatility, rising operating costs and the pressure to deliver stronger returns to shareholders.

For chief executives running some of the country’s biggest companies, the rewards can be enormous.

Source: Legit.ng