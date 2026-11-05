Meet 7 Powerful CEOs Running Nigeria’s Biggest Listed Oil and Gas Companies
- Seven CEOs lead major Nigerian energy companies, bringing experience from petroleum engineering, banking, finance, law and corporate management
- Their companies span oil production, fuel marketing, logistics and energy services, giving the executives influence across the sector
- Their leadership choices could shape investment, business growth and Nigeria’s drive to boost domestic energy production
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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Nigeria’s multibillion-dollar oil and gas industry is witnessing a new era of leadership as seven top executives steer some of the country’s most prominent publicly listed energy companies.
From Seplat Energy and Oando to Aradel Holdings and Conoil, these corporate heavyweights are making strategic decisions that could shape Nigeria’s crude oil production, fuel distribution, energy investments and economic future.
While some built their careers in petroleum engineering and exploration, others rose through banking, finance, law and corporate management before taking charge of major energy businesses.
A Nairametrics report profiling the executives offers a glimpse into the personalities behind these companies, their professional journeys and the responsibilities they shoulder.
Here are seven influential CEOs shaping Nigeria’s energy sector.
1. Effiong Okon: Seplat Energy's new boss
Company: Seplat Energy Plc
Engineer Effiong Okon assumed leadership of Seplat Energy on August 1, 2026, bringing more than 35 years of industry experience.
Before becoming CEO, Okon held senior positions at Shell and Seplat, including Executive Director of Operations and Director of New Energy.
He now leads one of Nigeria’s prominent indigenous oil and gas producers at a time when domestic energy security remains a national priority.
2. Adegbite Falade: Leading Aradel's energy expansion
Company: Aradel Holdings Plc
Adegbite Falade heads Aradel Holdings, an indigenous energy company with interests across the petroleum value chain.
A University of Ibadan engineering graduate, Falade previously worked with Shell, Oando and Oilserv Group.
He joined Aradel in 2021, bringing extensive experience in petroleum operations and corporate leadership.
3. Wale Tinubu: The powerhouse behind Oando
Company: Oando Plc
Jubril Adewale Tinubu, popularly known as Wale Tinubu, is among Nigeria’s most recognisable energy executives.
A lawyer turned businessman, Tinubu co-founded Ocean and Oil Limited in 1994.
The business subsequently evolved into Oando through acquisitions and restructuring, establishing a significant presence in Nigeria’s energy industry.
Tinubu remains the company's Group Chief Executive.
4. Wilfried Konde: TotalEnergies' experienced Nigerian chief
Company: TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc
Wilfried Konde became Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria in February 2026.
Having joined the international energy group in 1999, he has accumulated extensive experience in finance, administration and corporate affairs across Africa and Europe.
His responsibilities include overseeing the company's petroleum marketing operations in Nigeria.
5. Ike Oraekwuotu: Conoil's veteran corporate leader
Company: Conoil Plc
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Oraekwuotu brings more than four decades of professional experience to Conoil.
His career spans banking, financial services, telecommunications and petroleum marketing.
Unlike executives who rose primarily through oilfield operations, Oraekwuotu built much of his professional foundation in financial institutions before moving into energy leadership.
6. Jude Nwaulune: Eterna's petroleum industry expert
Company: Eterna Plc
Dr. Jude Nwaulune assumed office as Eterna's Managing Director and CEO in May 2026.
He previously held senior management positions at Rainoil Limited, including Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics Services Limited.
His expertise covers petroleum retailing, logistics, depot management and fuel distribution.
7. Henry Alakhume: Steering Japaul's corporate operations
Company: Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc
Henry Alakhume became Acting Group Managing Director of Japaul Gold & Ventures in February 2026.
Previously the company's Chief Operating Officer, Alakhume also spent approximately a decade at Wema Bank, where he served as Head of Corporate Banking.
Japaul's activities extend beyond oil and gas services into mining, distinguishing it from conventional petroleum producers and marketers.
Why these seven CEOs matter
Together, these executives represent different segments of Nigeria's energy-related business landscape, from upstream petroleum production to fuel marketing, logistics and support services.
Their leadership decisions will influence corporate investments, operational performance and business expansion as Nigeria seeks to strengthen domestic energy production and attract fresh capital.
Importantly, being a CEO does not necessarily mean owning the company. These executives lead publicly listed businesses with different ownership and shareholder structures.
Sectors, companies paying highest salaries in 2026
Legit.ng earlier reported that executive pay in Nigeria is becoming a bigger conversation as companies grapple with inflation, exchange-rate volatility, rising operating costs and the pressure to deliver stronger returns to shareholders.
For chief executives running some of the country’s biggest companies, the rewards can be enormous.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng