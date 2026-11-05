Canada's official immigration authority has published details on passport processing timelines for new adult applicants

The Canadian government outlined two application routes, each with its own delivery process and waiting period

Passport applicants who are moving home shortly after submitting their forms face a specific set of steps to follow

Canada's federal immigration authority has shared official guidance on how long applicants should expect to wait before receiving a new adult passport after submitting their application.

According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, the standard waiting period for passport delivery is approximately five business days from the moment the document is ready, though the government notes that timelines can vary depending on where in the country the applicant is located.

Canada mentions how long applicants may wait to receive their passports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada passport: Delivery timeline after application

Canadians can submit a new adult passport application either in person or by mail, and both routes lead to the same general delivery window.

For those who applied in person, the passport is mailed directly to the applicant once it is ready, unless they specifically paid for a pickup service at the time of application. If pickup was selected, the receipt issued at the counter will indicate the designated collection date. The government also allows a trusted third party to collect the passport on an applicant's behalf, provided that person carries valid identification and a written authorisation from the applicant.

For mail-in applications, the passport is posted to the address provided, and any original supporting documents submitted alongside the application are returned separately. The IRCC advises that those documents may arrive in a different package from the passport itself.

Applicants using either route can track the progress of their application through the government's online status checker while they wait.

Canada: Moving before your passport arrives

The IRCC also addressed a situation that could catch some applicants off guard: moving home before the passport has been delivered.

Anyone who has not yet received their passport and is planning to move within 30 days of submitting their application is advised to contact the IRCC directly in order to update their mailing address. The government also reminded applicants with a community mailbox to check it thoroughly before reaching out, as passports can sometimes be delivered there without the applicant realising.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng