The University of Ibadan published cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 admission exercise across all faculties and programmes

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest cut-off mark at 80.00, while most Education and Arts programmes sit at a minimum of 50.00

The cut-off marks are split into three categories — Merit, Catchment, and ELDS — with varying scores depending on the programme

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, covering programmes across all faculties from Agriculture to Veterinary Medicine.

The scores are broken into three admission categories: Merit, Catchment (Catch), and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with some programmes showing lower thresholds for ELDS candidates.

University of Ibadan admission: Medicine and Surgery leads with 80.00, while Nursing, Dentistry, Law and Software Engineering also require high scores. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

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The University of Ibadan 2026/2027 cut-off marks for all undergraduate programmes were released via the university's website.

Competitive programmes with high cut-off marks

Medicine and Surgery tops the list with a Merit and Catchment cut-off of 80.00 and an ELDS cut-off of 73.5. Nursing Science follows at 74.5 for Merit and Catchment, dropping to 67.125 for ELDS. Dentistry requires 72.875 under the Merit and Catchment categories, and 62.875 for ELDS applicants.

Within the Faculty of Computing, Software Engineering holds the highest cut-off at 75.375 for Merit and Catchment, though its ELDS threshold drops significantly to 57.875. Computer Science is set at 74.125 for Merit and Catchment and 60.00 for ELDS.

Law requires 71.00 across Merit and Catchment categories, with ELDS candidates needing at least 69.125. Pharmacy is close behind at 70.375 for Merit and Catchment, and 68.625 for ELDS.

In the Faculty of Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering requires 71.25 for Merit and Catchment, but its ELDS cut-off falls to 54.25. Mechanical Engineering is set at 70.00 for Merit and Catchment, and 65.875 for ELDS.

Accounting, under the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, carries a Merit and Catchment cut-off of 69.5 and 63.75 for ELDS. Medical Laboratory Science and Physiotherapy are both set at 68.00 and 68.5 respectively for Merit and Catchment.

Programmes at the baseline cut-off

The majority of programmes in the Faculties of Education, Arts, Agriculture, Environmental Design and Management, Renewable Natural Resources, and Social Sciences sit at the minimum cut-off of 50.00 across all three categories.

Within the Faculty of Science, most programmes also meet at the 50.00 floor, though Geology comes in slightly higher at 52.375 across all categories. In Social Sciences, Political Science is set at 51.625 for Merit and Catchment.

Communication and Language Arts in the Faculty of Arts carries one of the higher cuts outside the sciences at 61.375 for Merit and Catchment, and 57.00 for ELDS.

Veterinary Medicine requires a uniform cut-off of 55.00 across all three categories.

Prospective candidates are advised to check their scores against the specific category under which they are applying, as ELDS thresholds can differ considerably from the Merit and Catchment figures.

UI Admission: University of Ibadan names cut-off marks for 2026/2027

Source: Original

University of Ibadan launches online postgraduate programmes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the University of Ibadan opened applications for fully online master's degrees and postgraduate diplomas approved by the University Senate for 2026.

UI eCampus targets working professionals and graduates in Nigeria, across Africa and in the diaspora who cannot relocate for campus-based study.

The programmes are taught by University of Ibadan faculty and delivered through a partnership with Astria Learning, with flexible tuition payment available.

Source: Legit.ng