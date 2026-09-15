Renewed Hope Labourers Network (RHOLAN) has launched to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

The group led by Rep Philip Agbese plans to connect with Labourers across all 176,846 polling units using technology and grassroots mobilisation

RHOLAN says Tinubu’s economic reforms, infrastructure projects, agriculture, power and social investment need continuity to deliver long-term benefits

A new political network, the Renewed Hope Labourers Network (RHOLAN), has been launched to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The organisation, which is headquartered in the Federal Capital Territory, describes itself as a cross-party platform of politicians and activists who support Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

RHOLAN begins a nationwide campaign to win workers and grassroots voters for Tinubu’s 2027 bid. Photo credit: Getty/Agbese

Source: Twitter

RHOLAN is led by Rep. Philip Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker from Benue State and Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, who serves as the group’s Founder and Coordinating Director General.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 15, and issued by Agbese, RHOLAN said its primary objective is to mobilise workers and grassroots citizens, particularly those it describes as “Labourers”, across Nigeria.

Group targets 176,846 polling units

The network said it plans to establish connections with citizens across all 176,846 polling units in the country, describing the proposed mobilisation as unprecedented.

Agbese said the initiative would not be restricted by political party affiliations, arguing that its focus is on citizens who believe in Tinubu’s leadership and policies.

“We are people ready to work for President Tinubu across the 176,846 polling units in Nigeria. This is not about party. It is about belief in the leadership and philosophy of President Tinubu," he said.

According to him, RHOLAN plans to combine technology with traditional grassroots mobilisation to reach Nigerians in communities across the country.

“We will use technology to connect directly with grassroots people, showcase the President’s achievements in clear and practical terms, and secure the genuine buy-in of the most neglected segments of our society,” Agbese said.

He added that the network would target workers in markets, farms, construction sites and the informal sector.

RHOLAN unveils leadership structure

The group also announced its leadership structure, with Barrister John Alli appointed Director of Administration and Programmes.

Hon. Toby Prince will serve as Director of Public Affairs, while Hon. Mary Odoma will oversee Women Affairs and Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed will serve as Director of Strategy and Mass Mobilisation.

The organisation said it would use the structure to develop a technology-driven and fact-based network capable of reaching Labourers at the polling-unit level.

Agbese backs Tinubu’s reforms

Agbese said his support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid was based on his assessment of the administration’s economic reforms, infrastructure development and policies in agriculture, power and social investment.

He described Tinubu’s approach as a difficult but necessary attempt to restructure the Nigerian economy.

“President Tinubu has chosen the difficult but necessary path of resetting the economy so that it can work for the many rather than the few,” he said.

Agbese argued that the reforms, if sustained, could eventually improve the livelihoods of workers and their families.

He said RHOLAN would therefore focus on taking information about the administration’s policies and achievements directly to grassroots communities rather than limiting its activities to state capitals and party offices.

“We will go into the 176,846 polling units with data, with stories of real achievements, and with a message of continuity,” he said.

Group says reforms need continuity

Agbese further argued that the economic and institutional reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration require continuity to achieve their intended objectives.

He maintained that ending the reforms midway could undermine the gains already recorded, while a second term would allow the government to deepen and institutionalise its policies.

According to him, some of the reforms have created short-term difficulties but are ultimately aimed at building a stronger and more productive economy capable of creating opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

“We are not here for politics as usual. We are here because we believe in the leadership and philosophy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Agbese said.

He added that RHOLAN would organise, educate and mobilise Nigerians through its structures across the country as it works to build support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Ortom announces support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

The former governor explained that his support for Tinubu was a calculated political move taken after Nigerians delivered their mandate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng