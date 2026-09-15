The University of Lagos opened online registration for Direct Entry admission into all undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year

Eligible candidates must have chosen UNILAG as their first choice in the JAMB DE application and hold five O/level credit passes, including English and Mathematics

The registration window runs for two weeks and carries a fee of N3,500, with candidates warned that skipping the process means forfeiting consideration for admission

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos State - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced that online registration for Direct Entry (DE) admission into all undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year will run from Wednesday, September 9, to Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs V. Abosede Wickliffe, urged all eligible candidates to follow the outlined registration steps carefully and seek clarification where needed.

"Follow the outlined registration steps carefully": UNILAG opens the DE portal. Photo credit: @Gistloversblog1

Source: Twitter

Wickliffe made the announcement on September 9, 2026, in a statement issued via the institution's website.

How to complete UNILAG DE registration

Candidates are required to visit the university's application portal at applications.unilag.edu.ng and click "Start New Application."

Under "Application Type," they should select "Undergraduate" and log in using their DE JAMB Registration Number as the username and their surname in lowercase as the password.

After logging in, candidates must generate and print a payment advice slip, then pay the application fee of N3,500 either at any commercial bank or through the online payment option.

Once payment is confirmed, candidates return to the portal, complete the application form, and upload their relevant academic results.

Accepted qualifications include First Degree, HND, OND, SDA, JUPEB, Cambridge A Level, NCE, NFLV DIP, MUSON DIP, ABRSM, Trinity College London, Baccalaureate, and DELF/DALF certificates, among others.

Candidates must preview their entries to confirm accuracy before clicking submit, and then print the Direct Entry Application Slip for future reference.

Who is eligible to apply

Only candidates who listed UNILAG as their first choice in the 2026/2027 JAMB DE application qualify to register. In addition, applicants must hold at least five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects, with English Language and Mathematics compulsory among them.

Candidates who will not have turned 16 years of age by September 30, 2026 are not eligible. The university also warned that all personal details, including name, date of birth, state of origin, and local government area, must be consistent across every document submitted.

Former students whose admissions were previously withdrawn for poor academic performance or prolonged absence may re-apply, but only for a programme different from the one they previously studied.

Students who were expelled from the university, however, cannot be considered for fresh admission under any circumstances.

The university further stressed that any newly admitted student who tests positive in a drug screening, whether conducted before or after registration, will have their admission withdrawn immediately.

Candidates requiring further guidance can reach the admissions office by email at deapplication@unilag.edu.ng or by phone on 09053006772 and 08141656802.

Eligible DE candidates must choose UNILAG as their first choice

Source: Original

UNILAG releases 2026/2027 Post-UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that UNILAG announced that results from its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise are now available.

UNILAG directed all candidates who sat the screening to visit the official Post-UTME portal to access their scores.

The release moves UNILAG's 2026/2027 admission process to the next stage, with further updates expected.

Source: Legit.ng