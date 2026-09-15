APM Lagos governorship candidate Prince Adelaja Adeoye launched his Atunto Eko agenda, targeting housing, jobs, health, education and security

Adeoye promised to deliver 50,000 affordable homes and create 100,000 direct jobs within two years if elected governor of Lagos State

The real estate entrepreneur also threw his weight behind APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde, urging Lagosians to vote the party from top to bottom

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has unveiled a seven-point policy programme he calls the Atunto Eko agenda, saying his bid for Alausa is rooted in a desire for accountable, results-driven governance rather than political power.

Adeoye, a real estate entrepreneur, said in a statement on Tuesday that Lagos urgently needs a servant-leader, not another ruler. "Lagos does not need another ruler. Lagos needs a servant-leader. A leader who cares, a leader who listens, a leader who delivers," he said.

Adeoye's seven-point Atunto Eko plan

The Atunto Eko agenda, which translates as "Lagos Reset," covers housing, poverty reduction, job creation, health, environment, education and security.

On housing, Adeoye cited a deficit of over three million units in Lagos and said landlords currently force tenants to pay two years' rent in advance. He promised to build 50,000 affordable rent-to-own homes within four years across Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Alimosho and Ibeju-Lekki using local materials and direct labour. A Lagos Rent Protection Scheme would be introduced to enforce monthly rent payments and clean up land administration.

For poverty reduction, he said his administration would set up Ekoowo, a N10 billion revolving micro-credit fund for market women, artisans, fishermen and small businesses at single-digit interest rates through cooperatives, alongside the rebuilding of 20 major markets with solar power, cold rooms and creches.

On job creation, Adeoye said he would establish industrial clusters in Badagry for coconut and aquaculture, Ikorodu for building materials, Epe for food processing, and Mainland/Yaba for fashion, film and technology. Each cluster would be powered and connected to the internet, with off-taker guarantees to generate 100,000 direct jobs in two years. His Eko Skill Code programme would train 20,000 youths annually in solar installation, plumbing, coding and creative skills.

On health, he promised to upgrade 250 Primary Healthcare Centres to 24-hour facilities and introduce the Eko Health Card, a N1,000 monthly contributory scheme for informal workers, while making antenatal and delivery services free in all public hospitals.

Regarding the environment, Adeoye noted that Lagos generates over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily. He said he would reform LAWMA to sort waste at source, pay households for recyclable plastics, create 15,000 green jobs and build 100 kilometres of lined drains to tackle flooding.

On education and infrastructure, he promised to revive 10 technical colleges, boost teachers' welfare by 30 per cent, fix 500 inner roads and introduce a one-card ticketing system across the BRT, Blue Line and ferry network.

Makinde link and call to action

Adeoye also endorsed APM's presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, saying Makinde's record in Oyo, including prompt salary payments, improved internally generated revenue and completed road projects, shows he has what it takes to lead Nigeria.

"If Makinde can fix Oyo, he can fix Nigeria," Adeoye said, urging Lagosians to vote APM across all elections. "Vote Seyi Makinde for President and vote Adeoye for Governor. This is how we reset Lagos and reset Nigeria together."

Source: Legit.ng