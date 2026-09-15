Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Osawaru shared a collage of her own pictures with the caption 'ML' on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation

The post came amid ongoing rumours that she and her husband, 2Baba Idibia, had parted ways following a viral altercation video

Fans flooded her comment section with mixed reactions ranging from admiration to pointed remarks about her personal life

Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has set social media buzzing after sharing a photo collage on Instagram with the caption "ML," widely interpreted to mean "My Love," as speculation about the state of her marriage to singer 2Baba continues to swirl.

The post came shortly after she marked her grandfather's birthday and featured pictures of herself alone, consistent with a pattern fans have noticed on her page in recent months.

Natasha Osawaru shares a collage of her photos with the caption “ML” as speculation about her marriage to 2Baba continues. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru and 2Baba marriage separation rumours

Osawaru and Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, have been at the centre of separation rumours after footage of what appeared to be a heated altercation between them abroad surfaced online.

Since then, the honourable member has been noticeably more active on social media, regularly posting solo images accompanied by messages that many followers have described as cryptic.

Natasha Osawaru’s solo photo collage attracts mixed reactions from fans amid ongoing speculation about her marriage to 2Baba. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The "ML" caption on her latest collage quickly caught the attention of her audience, with many wondering whether the phrase was a reference to herself, a quiet statement of self-love, or something else entirely.

Here is the Instagram post of Natasha Osawaru flaunting the love of her life:

Fans react to Natasha Osawaru's Instagram post

Followers were quick to flood the comment section with their thoughts, and the reactions were anything but uniform.

@christina_luxuryhair wrote:

"And always know you are the best."

@aminatasesay6653 commented:

"Beauty with brains and unbothered Natasha."

@busheerat_mercy declared:

"Incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

@chisom84292 remarked:

"Honorable wey dey fight coz of man shame."

@jaysmight1313 shared:

"One of my favourite female politicians I will like you to be called senator soon."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the ongoing divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled. The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng