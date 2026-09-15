Direct entry (DE) is the JAMB-regulated pathway that lets qualifying candidates skip the UTME and gain admission straight into the 200 level at Nigerian universities. Find out more on who qualifies, what documents you need, how to apply through JAMB, and key details for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Students fill a lecture hall during an exam or orientation session at a university. Photo: Frédéric Soltan (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Direct entry allows candidates with post-secondary qualifications to gain admission directly into the 200 level without sitting for the UTME.

allows candidates with to gain admission directly into the 200 level without sitting for the UTME. The 2026 JAMB DE registration fee is ₦5,700 , covering the application, reading text, and all service charges.

, covering the application, reading text, and all service charges. Eligibility requires a minimum of five O'Level credit passes at not more than two sittings, plus at least two passes at the principal or advanced level.

at not more than two sittings, plus at least two passes at the principal or advanced level. Unlike UTME registration, Direct Entry registration must be completed in person at JAMB State or Zonal Offices, not at CBT centres.

More than 100 federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria accept JAMB Direct Entry applicants.

What is direct entry admission?

JAMB Direct Entry is an admission pathway managed by JAMB that allows candidates with post-secondary qualifications to enter the 200 level directly. It is designed for students who have already completed additional qualifications such as A-Levels, a National Diploma, NCE, or an undergraduate degree.

Unlike the UTME, which is for regular undergraduates entering the 100 level, JAMB DE is designed for candidates with advanced qualifications such as OND, HND, NCE, or A-level certificates.

Who qualifies for direct entry?

Students sit in a crowded lecture hall during an exam or orientation session at a Nigerian university. Photo: Frédéric Soltan

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JAMB recognises a wide range of A-Level and equivalent qualifications for DE. In addition to at least five O-Level credit passes in not more than two sittings, candidates must present principal or advanced level passes or accepted equivalents.

Accepted advanced qualifications

Qualifications accepted in place of A-Levels include a first degree from Nigerian universities, University Diploma, Higher National Diploma (HND), an NCE, A-Level certificates from IJMB or JUPEB, NABTEB-(ANBC), NABTEB-(ANTC), Cambridge A-Level, the International Baccalaureate (foreign certificates only), and transnational foundation certificates.

Candidates with recognised professional qualifications such as ICAN, ACCA, or CIPM may also be eligible. All candidates must have a minimum of five O'Level credit passes, including English and Mathematics.

O'Level requirements

O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB are mandatory. You must have a minimum of five credits , including Mathematics and English.

, including Mathematics and English. Results must not span more than two sittings.

Some programmes, such as Law and many Science and Social Science courses, require O'Level Mathematics even for DE candidates.

Direct entry cut-off mark for UNN

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), located in Enugu State, accepts both Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening applications for each academic session.

The cost of the Post-UTME/DE screening form at UNN is ₦2,000. The closing date for the 2025/2026 registration was midnight on 7 September 2025.

For UTME candidates, the general UNN cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 session was 160, though this does not mean all courses accept 160, some departments require much higher scores due to high competition.

For Direct Entry candidates, UNN does not publish a separate numerical DE cut-off. UNN's cut-off marks typically combine a candidate's JAMB performance and Post-UTME score.

The aggregate score must beat or exceed the departmental cut-off mark to appear on the merit list, and these marks are not released until departments complete the standardised Post-UTME exercise.

UNN departmental cut-off estimates (UTME-based, for reference)

Course Estimated cut-off (aggregate) Medicine and Surgery 314 Nursing 290 Law 297 Pharmacy 293 Mass Communication 200 Economics 180 Education courses 160

Source: UNN cut-off breakdown. Departmental marks are estimates based on prior sessions; official figures are released after Post-UTME.

Which universities accept direct entry in Nigeria?

Most Nigerian universities, federal, state, and private, accept Direct Entry candidates, especially into 200 level, depending on the course and your qualification.

Federal universities

Top federal universities that accept Direct Entry include those admitting ND, NCE, JUPEB, and HND holders into 200 level. Notable examples from verified university lists include:

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) – accepts DE, especially for science, education, and arts.

– DE, especially for science, education, and arts. University of Lagos (UNILAG) – accepts JUPEB; requires Upper Credit for ND holders.

– accepts JUPEB; requires Upper Credit for ND holders. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) – one of the most popular schools for DE.

– one of the most popular schools for DE. University of Benin (UNIBEN) – allows DE into engineering, education, and social sciences.

– allows DE into engineering, education, and social sciences. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) – offers DE into competitive programmes like Law and Medicine via JUPEB and A-Level.

State and private universities

Many state universities in Nigeria accept ND, NCE, HND, JUPEB, and IJMB for Direct Entry into the 200 level. For private institutions, Covenant University, Afe Babalola, and Babcock University are top choices for high-demand courses.

Required documents for JAMB direct entry

During registration, candidates upload their supporting documents, O'Level results, their advanced qualification certificate (ND, NCE, IJMB result, JUPEB result, or equivalent), and any other required credentials.

The mandatory documents are:

JAMB registration ePIN

O'Level result (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB)

Advanced qualification certificate (ND, HND, NCE, A-Level, IJMB, JUPEB, or equivalent)

Birth certificate or age declaration

Local Government Identification Certificate

All qualifications must be obtained from institutions recognised by JAMB and the Federal Ministry of Education. Failure to meet these requirements results in automatic disqualification.

How to apply for direct entry through JAMB

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You must generate your JAMB profile code before starting the online registration process. Follow these steps:

Generate your JAMB profile code – send your NIN to JAMB via the official USSD channel. Purchase the DE ePIN – buy the ePIN online through the JAMB eFacility portal using your ATM card, or at designated accredited banks nationwide. Log in and fill the DE form – select the Direct Entry registration option and complete all required fields. Visit a JAMB State or Zonal Office – unlike UTME, Direct Entry registration is done exclusively at JAMB State and Zonal Offices – not at CBT centres. Visit the office nearest to you with your ePIN, profile code, and all required documents. Biometric capture – your photograph and fingerprints are captured at the office. Submit and print – review all entries, submit the form, and print your registration slip.

You can only select one university for Direct Entry, unlike UTME, where you select a first choice and a second choice.

Frequently asked questions

Can I apply for direct entry without sitting for UTME?

Yes. The DE application process is designed for candidates who already possess diplomas or A-level certificates and wish to gain admission into Nigerian universities without sitting for the UTME. You register through JAMB DE — a completely separate process from UTME.

What is the cut-off mark for direct entry to UNN?

UNN does not publish a fixed DE-specific cut-off mark separate from its general admission benchmark. UNN's admission cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 academic session is 160, meaning you must score 160 or above in UTME to be eligible for Post-UTME screening. DE candidates face the same departmental competition as UTME applicants; competitive courses like Medicine require aggregate scores well above 300.

When does UNN direct entry screening start?

UNN announces the sale of its Post-UTME and DE screening forms each academic session, and all candidates are advised to read official updates carefully to ensure a successful application. Dates vary yearly. Monitor the UNN admissions portal for the 2026/2027 announcement.

Which qualifications are accepted for direct entry in Nigeria?

If you hold an advanced qualification like NCE, ND, HND, IJMB, JUPEB, or A-Levels, Direct Entry is your fast track into 200-level — or 300-level in some Nigerian universities. Professional certificates such as ICAN and ACCA may also qualify, subject to departmental approval.

Can I use a National Diploma (ND) for direct entry?

For ND holders, you need at least a lower credit grade in ND or NID, along with the O'Level requirements. However, more competitive universities such as UNILAG require Upper Credit and above for Direct Entry. Check your target university's specific ND grade threshold before applying.

We also highlighted facts about how to accept or reject JAMB admission offers on the CAPS portal before the 30 September 2026 deadline. Candidates can respond through the portal, SMS short codes 55019 or 66019, or at an accredited CBT centre.

Any offer left unanswered after the deadline will automatically change to “Not Admitted” permanently. The decision to accept or reject an offer is final, making it essential for candidates to confirm their status and act before the window closes.

Source: Legit.ng