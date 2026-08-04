WAEC explained that candidates could check their 2026 WASSCE results online, through its app or by SMS

The examination body said candidates needed a valid ₦5,000 e-PIN and their examination number to access results

WAEC advised candidates with withheld results to contact the nearest state office or their school examination officer

Candidates who sat for the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates will be able to check their results through multiple official channels once they are released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The examination body said candidates can access their results online, through its mobile application or by SMS, provided they have the required details ready before attempting to check their scores, Vanguard reports.

WAEC explained how candidates could check their 2026 WASSCE results through official channels. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What do candidates need to check their results?

To access the 2026 WAEC results, candidates will need:

Their 10-digit examination number. A valid WAEC Result Checker e-PIN and serial number. An internet-enabled device or a mobile phone for SMS checking.

WAEC said the Result Checker e-PIN costs ₦5,000 and serves as the key to accessing the result portal. Scratch cards purchased in previous years remain valid and may be used up to five times, but only for a single candidate's examination number.

How to check the 2026 WAEC result online

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official WAEC result portal. Enter the 10-digit examination number. Select 2026 as the examination year. Choose School Candidate Result as the examination type. Enter the e-PIN and serial number. Click Submit to view the result.

Candidates may also use the WAEC Result Checker mobile app by entering the same details.

How to check by SMS

Those without internet access can check their results through SMS on MTN, Airtel or Glo lines.

Candidates should send:

WAEC*ExaminationNumber to 32327.

Standard SMS charges apply, and the result will be returned as a text message.

Understanding WAEC grades

WAEC grades range from A1 to F9.

A1, B2 and B3 represent distinction and merit.

represent distinction and merit. C4, C5 and C6 are credit passes.

are credit passes. D7 and E8 are ordinary passes.

are ordinary passes. F9 indicates failure.

For admission into most Nigerian universities, candidates are generally required to obtain at least five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics.

WAEC also advised candidates whose results are withheld to contact their school examination officer or the nearest WAEC office for clarification. Those who believe their grades are incorrect can use the council's official result review and verification channels.

FG introduces fresh measures to tackle WAEC, NECO malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng