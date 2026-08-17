Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal as Bursaspor defeated Iğdır FK in the Turkish 1. Lig second matchday

The Nigerian forward has now found the net in each of his first two appearances for Bursaspor since joining the Turkish club

Bursaspor sit third in the 1. Lig table with a perfect six points from two games as they chase promotion to the Turkish Super Lig

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive start at Bursaspor on Saturday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Iğdır FK in the second round of the Trendyol 1. Lig.

The Nigerian striker broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, converting to give Bursaspor an early lead that they would hold for the entirety of the contest.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with his Bursaspor teammates after netting the match winner against Iğdır FK. Photo credit: @BursasporSK

Source: Twitter

According to Turkish outlet Yenicag Gazetesi, it was his second goal in as many league appearances for the club, making him a decisive figure in both of Bursaspor's victories to open the season.

Bursaspor's task became considerably easier in the second half when Iğdır FK's Alperen Selvi was shown a red card in the 73rd minute, leaving the visitors a man short.

With a numerical advantage and the lead already secure, the home side managed the remainder of the match comfortably to claim all three points.

The result follows Bursaspor's opening-weekend away win over Bodrum FK, meaning the club has earned the maximum six points from their first two fixtures and currently occupies third place in the table.

Iheanacho's ambitions at Bursaspor

Iheanacho's arrival at Bursaspor came after the club won the TFF Second League last season, earning promotion to the 1. Lig.

The club is now chasing a second consecutive promotion that would return them to the Turkish Super Lig.

In his first interview after joining, the former Leicester City and Manchester City forward made clear why he chose the project, BBC Sport reports.

"To be fair, Bursaspor is a big club in Turkey and I had heard that they had previously won the Turkish Super Lig," Iheanacho said.

"When I heard about their project, that they wanted to climb up to the Super Lig and also play in Europe, I said that this is a big project and it's very good for me to come and be involved and help the team."

The 28-year-old added that he actively pushed for the move to happen.

"So I asked my agent to make sure he does everything possible to make sure I come to Bursaspor. My target is for us to go to the Super Lig."

Two games into the new season, Iheanacho is already living up to those words.

His back-to-back goals have been central to Bursaspor's perfect start, and the Nigerian international looks settled and sharp in his new surroundings.

With the Turkish 1. Lig season only just underway, Iheanacho will be hoping to sustain this form as Bursaspor push for the top-flight return their ambitious project demands.

How much Iheanacho earns at Bursaspor

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Iheanacho's recent move to Bursaspor, where he signed a three-year contract that guarantees him a salary of €1.4 million per year.

The former Celtic forward's transfer is not just a financial decision but a pivotal moment as he steps into a new league with the hopes of revitalising his career.

Source: Legit.ng