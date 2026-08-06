WAEC declared as fake a letter circulating on social media that named 50 secondary schools with withheld 2026 WASSCE results

The forged document bore WAEC's official letterhead and was falsely signed in the name of the Head of WAEC Nigeria National Office, Dr Amos Dangut

The fake letter emerged hours after WAEC confirmed it genuinely withheld results of over 167,000 candidates for examination malpractice

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has declared as fake a letter spreading on social media that purports to show a list of 50 secondary schools whose 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results were withheld over malpractice.

The council issued the denial on Wednesday, August 5, through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

WAEC dismisses as fake a viral list claiming 50 schools had their 2026 WASSCE results withheld. Photo: @waecghanainfo/Facebook, Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

WAEC asked the public to disregard the document entirely.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: Please disregard the message below. It did not originate from WAEC," the council wrote, sharing an image of the forged letter with a bold red "FAKE" stamp overlaid on it.

WAEC: What the forged letter claimed

The document, which carried a date of August 2, 2026, appeared to be addressed to heads of both public and private secondary schools across Nigeria. It alleged that candidates from 50 named schools had their results withheld due to examination malpractice and instructed those schools to submit detailed reports within 14 days or face further sanctions. Schools in several states, including Lagos and Abuja, appeared on the list.

To lend it credibility, the forged letter bore what looked like WAEC's official letterhead and stamps, and was falsely signed in the name of Dr Amos Dangut, the Head of the WAEC Nigeria National Office.

The truth about WASSCE malpractice

The fake letter surfaced on the same day WAEC announced the release of results from the 2026 Computer-Based WASSCE for school candidates. In that official announcement, the council confirmed it had genuinely withheld the results of 167,486 candidates, which represented 8.59 per cent of the 1,950,726 candidates who sat the examination.

According to WAEC, the withheld results were linked to a range of infractions. These included the use of mobile phones inside examination halls in violation of an existing ban, as well as evidence of organised cheating in a number of schools. The council also disclosed that some supervisors and invigilators caught assisting candidates to cheat had been arrested and would face disciplinary proceedings through the relevant state ministries of education.

WAEC did not name any of the schools affected by the legitimate result withholding, making the timing of the fake letter particularly misleading to candidates and parents anxious about their results.

Read WAEC's response to the claim below via its post on X:

WAEC says some 2026 WASSCE results were withheld over confirmed examination malpractice but clarified that it did not release any list of affected schools. Photo credit: @waecgh_official

Source: Twitter

Read more on WAEC

Nigeria to shift WAEC exam to CBT

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government revealed plans to utilise both privately owned and public computer-based testing (CBT) centres across the country to conduct the SSCE starting in 2026.

Education minister, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this after observing a trial run of the CBT for SSCE conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) at Sascon International School in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Alausa praised NECO for executing the CBT SSCE pilot phase smoothly and announced plans to relocate future school-based SSCEs to designated CBT centres outside school premises.

Source: Legit.ng