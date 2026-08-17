The FG reopened free CAC business name registration for 250,000 nano, micro and small enterprises across Nigeria

The initiative runs through a SMEDAN-CAC partnership designed to help small business owners formalise their operations at no cost

Applicants must visit the official SMEDAN portal and submit key documents including a valid ID and recent passport photograph

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Government has reopened its free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) business name registration programme, giving 250,000 eligible nano, micro and small enterprises across Nigeria the chance to formalise their operations without paying the standard registration fee.

The programme is run jointly by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the CAC.

CAC reopens free business registration for 250,000 eligible Nigerian businesses. Photo: CAC

Source: Twitter

It targets business owners who do not yet have a CAC registration number and are currently locked out of the formal economy due to the cost of registration.

Documents Needed for Free CAC Registration

Before applying, entrepreneurs should gather the following:

Valid means of identification: a National Identification Number (NIN), national identity card, driver's licence, or international passport A recent passport-sized photograph A preferred business name for search and reservation A valid business address An active phone number and email address Details of any other business owners or partners, where applicable Any additional documents that may be required based on the nature of the specific business Applicants will be required to upload their valid ID, passport photograph and any other supporting materials during the registration process.

How to Apply on the SMEDAN Portal

Interested business owners can begin their application through the official SMEDAN portal.

The process involves creating an account with a name, email address and password, then completing a business profile with accurate personal and business information.

During the application, applicants must confirm that the business does not already hold a CAC registration number.

Entrepreneurs can now apply for free business registration through the SMEDAN portal. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

After reviewing all submitted details, they can proceed to submit and wait for confirmation from SMEDAN if their application is selected.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration approved the initiative as part of a broader effort to grow Nigeria's MSME sector, expand financial inclusion and bring more businesses into the formal economy.

Beyond registration, the programme is also intended to link entrepreneurs with business development support, skills training and other resources aimed at improving the long-term viability of small businesses.

To apply use this link

CAC offers free registration for 3,500 small businesses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a fresh initiative aimed at easing the burden on small business owners across Nigeria.

Under the new programme, 3,500 small enterprises will enjoy free business name registration, covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Many small businesses in Nigeria operate informally, limiting their access to financing, government support programmes, and structured growth opportunities.

By removing registration fees for selected beneficiaries, the CAC hopes to draw more entrepreneurs into the formal sector.

Source: Legit.ng