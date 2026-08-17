Davido fired back at APC youth leader Dayo Israel after a social media post attributed the Osun governorship election victory to the singer's involvement

The music star insisted he backed his family independently and was not responsible for bringing anyone into the campaign

Davido declared Nigerian politics evil and said he wants no part of it going forward

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has publicly called out Dayo Israel, the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress, after a post on social media gave the singer credit for influencing the Osun governorship election outcome.

Israel had claimed that Davido played a significant role in the election, suggesting the singer brought key people into the campaign. The comments did not sit well with the music star, who fired back sharply online.

Davido addresses claim he bought people to back Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory in Osun election. Credit: davido/dayoisrael

Source: Instagram

In a post on his social media page, Davido denied having recruited or mobilised anyone for the campaign. He insisted that whatever support he gave was personal, motivated by family loyalty, and done entirely on his own terms.

The singer expressed clear frustration, saying he felt let down by how the situation was being portrayed.

"I brought no one! No one defended me! I backed my family on my own!! You guys r ruthless and disgusting! Eeewwww! I have done my job! Nigerian politics is evil, AND I DONT WANT TO BE A PART OF IT TILL GOD HELPS US!" Davido wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido took down social media posts about President Bola Tinubu and the presidential election he made during the heat of the Osun election.

Afrobeats singer Davido distances himself from Osun election after Ademola Adeleke's victory. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's response to Dayo Israel is below:

Davido's Political Stance Sparks Debate

The outburst sparked a wave of reactions online, with users divided over whether the singer was right to distance himself or whether his frustration was misdirected.

@peter95523422 wrote:

"All I know is that one man's vote cannot rewrite millions of votes by others but I believe we all need each other to attain that level which we aspire for our dear country 2027. So boss @davido pls dont be discouraged, u did ur part for the osun people pls do same for the nation."

@EgwudikeCAF replied:

"'I DON'T WANT TO BE PART OF IT TILL GOD HELP US' Like God will come down and change Nigeria? The God I know uses people to bring change...like you were used as a vessel to deliver your family bro. That's the real God helping. Stop shying away...You sound selfish."

@AirohiL commented:

"I say this guy no real. Him and him full family na very delusional people. Why you no call God for Osun? lol but you call Trump. Werey"

@BIGMERCY2430 added:

"Nigeria is a problem for all Nigerians. Nigerians are looking for a saviour who will fight for them while they are in their comfort zones, typing. Every Nigerian who clamours for good governance must be at the forefront, working, not from their comfort zones."

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng