Kogi Pastor Arrested for Setting Wife on Fire Over Missing Short-Sleeve Shirts

The Kogi State Police Command arrested Jacob Irewa, who allegedly poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze after a domestic dispute

The incident on Friday, August 14, 2026, was triggered by a disagreement over shirts the suspect's wife had burned without his knowledge

The victim, Berida Irawo, survived the attack and is currently receiving treatment at Honey Gold Hospital, Felele

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested Jacob Irewa, a resident of Oworo Estate, Felele, Lokoja, for allegedly dousing his wife with petrol and setting her on fire following a domestic row on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Police spokesperson ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat confirmed the arrest, saying officers received a report of the incident at about 8:30 pm that evening.

Kogi Police arrest Jacob Irewa in Lokoja as he faces charges for allegedly setting his wife ablaze during a domestic dispute. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

According to Dailytrust, she said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect's wife, Berida Irawo, had burned some of his clothes she believed he no longer wore, without telling him.

What led to the attack

In his statement to police, Irewa said he returned home, bathed, and went to put on one of seven short-sleeved shirts he described as "much cherished," only to find none of them in the room. After searching the house, he confronted his wife, who initially fled outside before admitting she had burned them.

Irewa told investigators:

"Out of frustration and anger, I went to where I parked my motorcycle and fetched petrol from it, poured it on her and lit it up with matches. I don't know how it happened; may God have mercy on me."

The suspect described himself as an ordained pastor and a teacher based in Irawo village who was on vacation in Lokoja. He also claimed the couple had been married for several years without a child and that he had never previously been violent towards his wife.

ASP Afusat confirms Jacob Irewa’s arrest after officers receive a report of attempted culpable homicidee in Lokoja. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/x

Source: Twitter

Victim receiving treatment

ASP Afusat said Berida Irawo survived the attack and is currently being treated at Honey Gold Hospital in Felele, Lokoja.

"The suspect subsequently threatened her, fetched petrol from his motorcycle and proceeded to set her ablaze," the spokesperson said. "The suspect, in his statement to the police, admitted to setting his wife ablaze. The Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and gather further evidence."

Irewa is being held in connection with attempted culpable homicidee as the investigation continues.

Fire razes popular bank, others in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that two fires tore through different parts of Kano State on Monday, with one gutting an Access Bank branch in Dawakin Tofa and a second destroying rooms inside a home in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The Kano State Fire Service said the first blaze was reported at around 1:17 pm at the Access Bank premises in Dawanau, Dawakin Tofa. A resident identified as Mr Michael placed the distress call, prompting crews from the Dawanau Fire Station to rush to the scene.

Source: Legit.ng