Taiwo Awoniyi agreed a permanent move to Coventry City, ending a long-running transfer saga at Nottingham Forest

The deal is worth a fixed £17 million with no add-ons, as Awoniyi joins the newly promoted Premier League side

Awoniyi had other offers, but his preference to stay in England played a major role in his final decision

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has completed a permanent move to Coventry City from Nottingham Forest after four years at the City Ground.

The agreement was reached on Saturday, August 15, 2026, bringing an end to a transfer saga that had dragged across multiple windows without a resolution.

Taiwo Awoniyi chose Coventry City over other clubs. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi joins Frank Lampard's Coventry, who were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2026/27 season, in a deal worth a fixed £17 million, with no add-ons or bonuses attached, BBC Sport confirmed.

Why Awoniyi chose Coventry City

The striker had attracted interest from clubs both inside England and overseas, but he opted for Coventry ahead of all other suitors.

According to Footy-Africa, his primary motivation was the desire to remain in the Premier League, and Coventry's promotion gave him exactly that platform.

Beyond football ambitions, personal circumstances also shaped the decision. Awoniyi's family is settled in England, and he had no interest in uprooting them to move abroad.

The fact that Coventry and Nottingham are only 56 miles apart also offered him flexibility over whether or not to relocate his household entirely.

Awoniyi's future at Nottingham Forest had been the subject of speculation for some time, with previous transfer windows coming and going without a deal being finalised.

The move to Coventry now draws that uncertainty to a close, with the Nigerian international set to lead the attack for Lampard's side in the top flight.

Coventry's rise to the Premier League makes them one of English football's more notable stories in recent seasons, and the signing of an established striker of Awoniyi's calibre signals the club's intent to compete at that level.

Nottingham stars honour Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Nottingham Forest players and fans celebrated Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of his departure from the club.

The players and fans during their final pre-season match gave the Super Eagles star a guard of honour as a sign of respect for his influence in the dressing room.

Source: Legit.ng