Katsina government has expanded automatic employment for first-class graduates beyond state-based institutions

Governor Radda announced the new policy aimed at attracting top academic talent into public service

The state also revealed fresh education measures covering scholarships, schools, and student support programmes

The Katsina state government has expanded its automatic employment policy to cover all indigenes who graduate with first-class degrees from recognised higher institutions across Nigeria.

The new policy means a Katsina indigene who earns a first-class degree can now qualify for a government job, regardless of whether the person studied in Katsina state or another part of the country.

Katsina expands automatic job policy for first-class graduates nationwide

Source: Twitter

Governor Dikko Radda announced the change during the closing ceremony of the first Katsina State Students’ Week held at Bayero University, Kano.

Previous policy covered only Katsina-based institutions

The governor said the automatic employment arrangement was earlier restricted to first-class graduates from institutions located within Katsina State.

As shared on the state government's website on June 22, he said the government has now extended the opportunity nationwide.

“I am pleased to announce the expansion of our employment initiative. Previously, automatic job opportunities were offered to first-class graduates within the state. Today, I extend this to all first-class graduates from Katsina State across institutions nationwide,” Radda said.

Government explains reason for the decision

According to the governor, the policy is aimed at strengthening the Katsina State civil service by bringing in highly skilled graduates.

“This is a deliberate effort to build a highly competent and competitive civil service that can rival any in the country, even at the federal level,” he said.

He also praised Katsina students for their participation in the Students’ Week, saying their activities showed discipline, creativity and academic excellence.

Katsina clears scholarship arrears from 2021 to 2026

Radda also announced that scholarship payments covering 2021, 2022, 2023, and subsequent years up to 2026 have been cleared.

He said the government has continued supporting students, including those studying abroad in areas such as Medicine, Artificial Intelligence and Biotechnology.

The governor said Katsina currently sponsors students in countries including Ethiopia and Russia, covering expenses such as tuition fees, accommodation and travel costs.

Katsina expands automatic job policy for first-class graduates nationwide

Source: Facebook

Over 10,000 teachers recruited, more schools built

The governor said education remains a major focus of his administration, noting that the state has recruited more than 10,000 teachers based on merit and built over 100 new secondary schools.

He said the state currently manages more than 3,000 primary schools and nearly 600 secondary schools, with the growing number of students creating pressure on available facilities.

Radda recalled that during his time as a local government chairman 21 years ago, school infrastructure in his area increased from six classrooms to 36 classrooms, but the school still operates in shifts due to rising demand for education.

Smart schools, student businesses get attention

The governor also spoke about the introduction of a modern smart school model aimed at giving talented students, especially those from rural communities, access to quality education based on merit.

He encouraged young people to turn their ideas into businesses and directed the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency to support entrepreneurship and job creation.

He also approved the creation of Student Business Centres in institutions where the programmes exist to encourage student entrepreneurship.

Government reviews student welfare concerns

Radda said his administration is reviewing allowances for students in nursing and health-related institutions.

He directed the Scholarship Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Head of Service to address concerns raised by students, especially those relating to nursing and health technology students.

He said the government’s education policies are designed to support talented students from less privileged backgrounds.

“These children may not have the same opportunities, but many of them are highly talented and capable. It is our responsibility to support them so they can contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

Governor urges students to promote positive image of Nigeria

Radda advised students to contribute to national development and avoid spreading negative narratives about the country.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. Whatever we say or do about our country ultimately affects us. We must all play our part in building a better society,” he said.

He also warned against the misuse of social media and urged students to promote unity and responsible online engagement.

UNIPORT graduate celebrates first-class record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Catherine Ikono, a University of Port Harcourt graduate, celebrated becoming the first-ever first-class graduate from the Department of Biomedical Technology.

The scholar, who previously questioned the value of graduating with top grades in Nigeria, revealed her academic milestone and second-best graduating position.

Source: Legit.ng