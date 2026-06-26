NUC has officially recognised a new Nigerian state university with a specialised academic focus.

The institution has been designed around agriculture, technology, sustainability, and climate-related fields.

Taraba officials have highlighted the university’s vision as it joins Nigeria’s higher education system.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially recognised the establishment of Taraba State University of Tropical Agriculture, Science, Technology, and Climate Action (TSU-TASCA) in Gembu as a state-owned university in Nigeria.

Taraba’s education sector gets a major boost as NUC approves a new university with a special purpose. Photo: OfficialNUC

Source: Twitter

The commission announced the development on Thursday, June 25, through its official X account, National Universities Commission (@OfficialNUC).

The recognition means the new institution has been formally admitted into Nigeria’s university system and will operate under the standards and guidelines of the NUC.

University to focus on agriculture, science and climate challenges

The NUC Executive Secretary said the approval marks an important milestone for the institution. The commission also pledged support to help the university develop in line with its quality assurance requirements.

During the recognition ceremony at the commission’s office, Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, said the creation of the university was based on a plan to build a world-class institution that would address major regional and global challenges.

He said the university’s vision is centred on “tropical agriculture, scientific innovation, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience.”

Governor Agbu Kefas’ education plan moves forward as NUC recognises Taraba’s climate-focused university. Photo: OfficialNUC

Source: Twitter

Expected impact on education and research

The new university is expected to support human capital development, research, innovation, and sustainable development.

It is also expected to expand access to university education in Nigeria, especially for students seeking opportunities in fields connected to agriculture, technology, and climate-related solutions.

The recognition places TSU-TASCA among Nigeria’s state universities, with expectations that it will contribute to knowledge development and solutions to environmental and agricultural challenges.

Full list of church-owned universities in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new list highlighted Nigerian private universities founded or supported by Christian bodies, including institutions linked to churches, religious organisations, and faith-based groups across different regions.

The list features major universities such as Covenant University, Babcock University, Redeemer’s University, and Bowen University, as well as others established by Christian organisations or individuals connected to ministries.

It also shows the spread of these institutions across Nigeria’s regions, with Catholic, Anglican, Baptist, Adventist, and other Christian groups behind several recognised private universities.

NUC approves six new programmes for UNIBEN

Legit.ng previously disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved six new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the University of Benin (UNIBEN) ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session.

The newly approved courses include Nursing Science, Speech Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, International Relations, Intelligence and Security Studies, and Primary Education.

UNIBEN also received approval for postgraduate programmes in Remote Sensing and Aeronautics Engineering under its Centre of Excellence in Space Science Technology, and Application.

NUC approves 33 new universities in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved 33 new universities in 2025, expanding Nigeria’s higher education system across federal, state, and private institutions.

The approvals included seven federal universities, six state universities, and 20 private universities, increasing the country’s total number of universities to 309.

Source: Legit.ng