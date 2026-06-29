A Nigerian man shared how he and his co-tenants locked their strict landlord outside the main gate

The man opened up on the reason for that action and their refusal to open the gate for the house owner

He shared a screenshot of his mobile phone call log showing multiple missed calls from the landlord

A Nigerian man identified as @Themrbachelor on X has narrated how he and his co-tenants locked their landlord outside the main building gate.

The man shared the post on June 28, 2026, alongside a screenshot of his call log showing multiple missed calls from the landlord.

SOme tenants decide to lock their landlord outside gate. Photo credit: Siempreverde22, Stockfoo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tenants lock landlord outside gate

According to @Themrbachelor, the landlord treats his tenants with strictness whenever they arrive past the house gate closure time. The resident explained that the landlord strictly enforces a 9:30 pm gate-locking policy every day.

He noted that if any tenant arrived even one minute past the scheduled time, the landlord would refuse to open the gate for them.

However, the tables turned when the landlord took his own family out and failed to return before the house curfew.

@Themrbachelor wrote:

"My landlord is outside like this, he has been knocking the main gate since, me and my other co tenants had agreed nobody is opening the door for him tonight he should go back to where he is coming from too!

He is always strict about locking the gate by 9:30pm everyday even if you're one minute late, he won't open it!

Today he went out with his family and are just coming back now, all of us have said we won't open the door for him, he should feel how it is too!

As at the time of typing this, he is still calling me 😂😆

Na there he go sleep this night! Or make he go back to where he is coming from too!"

Reactions as tenants lock landlord outside

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the tenant's post below:

@sir_dct said:

"The gate is just a gate. But the lesson here is that's forever. How you treat people when you hold the keys determines how they treat you when you're locked out. Build systems with grace, or be prepared to sleep in your car."

@ngene_6 said:

"This is why it’s good to make rules you can also live with."

@Emmanuel1188563 said:

"Lol ...let him have a taste of his own medicine."

See the X post below:

Landlord gives NYSC lady N2 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her landlord gave her money when she was moving out of the apartment she rented.

Source: Legit.ng