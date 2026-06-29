Nigeria has secured a stronger global university presence as 24 institutions enter the 2026 THE rankings

UNILAG, University of Ibadan, and other top schools have led Nigeria’s latest academic breakthrough

The expanded list shows more Nigerian universities gaining international recognition across key fields

Nigeria has recorded a major milestone in global higher education as 24 universities secured spots in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and THE Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

Nigeria’s university system gains global attention as 24 institutions secure places in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The achievement gives Nigeria the highest number of universities represented in the rankings among Sub-Saharan African countries.

The number of Nigerian universities featured in the rankings has also increased from 21 institutions in 2024 and 2025 to 24 in 2026, showing a rise in the country’s presence on the global academic stage.

UNILAG, University of Ibadan lead Nigerian institutions

The University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged among Nigeria’s strongest-performing universities in the latest rankings.

Bayero University Kano also recorded a notable performance, placing among the country’s top institutions.

The 24 universities on the list include 17 federal universities, three state universities, and four private universities.

The ranking assessed institutions based on areas such as teaching, research strength, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Technology, agriculture universities gain recognition

The latest ranking also highlighted the growing presence of specialised institutions in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

Universities focused on technology and agriculture secured places on the list, showing that recognition is expanding beyond traditional universities.

State-owned universities also continued to improve their global standing through stronger academic performance and research activities.

Nigerian universities rise on the global stage as Times Higher Education recognises 24 institutions nationwide. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Education minister reacts

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the development as “a significant milestone” for the country’s higher education sector.

He said the recognition reflects the impact of ongoing reforms aimed at improving Nigerian universities.

According to him, stronger global recognition will help universities contribute more to innovation, research, human capital development, and national growth.

These rankings are not just about prestige. They are evidence that our investments in research, innovation, digital transformation, quality assurance, infrastructure, and governance are beginning to translate into global recognition," he wrote via X on Saturday, June 27.

What the ranking could mean for Nigerian universities

The latest recognition is expected to improve the global image of Nigerian universities and create more opportunities for international partnerships.

It could also help institutions attract research funding, improve collaboration with foreign universities, and encourage more investment in teaching, innovation, and academic development.

Full list of the 24 Nigerian universities in the 2026 THE rankings below:

University of Ibadan University of Lagos Bayero University Kano Covenant University Landmark University Ahmadu Bello University Federal University of Technology, Minna University of Ilorin University of Jos University of Nigeria, Nsukka Babcock University Delta State University, Abraka Ekiti State University Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Federal University of Technology, Akure Federal University of Technology, Owerri Federal University Oye-Ekiti Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Lagos State University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Obafemi Awolowo University University of Benin University of Calabar University of Port Harcourt

University of Ibadan ranks fourth in Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan emerged as Nigeria’s only representative among Africa’s top 10 universities in the latest 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The institution ranked fourth in Africa and 264th globally, while universities from South Africa and Egypt dominated the continental list with nine spots among the top 10.

Source: Legit.ng