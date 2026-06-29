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Nigeria Makes History As 24 Universities Feature In 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings: Full List
Education

Nigeria Makes History As 24 Universities Feature In 2026 Times Higher Education Rankings: Full List

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • Nigeria has secured a stronger global university presence as 24 institutions enter the 2026 THE rankings
  • UNILAG, University of Ibadan, and other top schools have led Nigeria’s latest academic breakthrough
  • The expanded list shows more Nigerian universities gaining international recognition across key fields

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Nigeria has recorded a major milestone in global higher education as 24 universities secured spots in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and THE Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

University of Lagos campus representing Nigerian universities featured in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings.
Nigeria’s university system gains global attention as 24 institutions secure places in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The achievement gives Nigeria the highest number of universities represented in the rankings among Sub-Saharan African countries.

The number of Nigerian universities featured in the rankings has also increased from 21 institutions in 2024 and 2025 to 24 in 2026, showing a rise in the country’s presence on the global academic stage.

UNILAG, University of Ibadan lead Nigerian institutions

The University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged among Nigeria’s strongest-performing universities in the latest rankings.

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Bayero University Kano also recorded a notable performance, placing among the country’s top institutions.

The 24 universities on the list include 17 federal universities, three state universities, and four private universities.

The ranking assessed institutions based on areas such as teaching, research strength, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Technology, agriculture universities gain recognition

The latest ranking also highlighted the growing presence of specialised institutions in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

Universities focused on technology and agriculture secured places on the list, showing that recognition is expanding beyond traditional universities.

State-owned universities also continued to improve their global standing through stronger academic performance and research activities.

University of Ibadan and other Nigerian universities listed among institutions in the 2026 global rankings.
Nigerian universities rise on the global stage as Times Higher Education recognises 24 institutions nationwide. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Education minister reacts

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the development as “a significant milestone” for the country’s higher education sector.

He said the recognition reflects the impact of ongoing reforms aimed at improving Nigerian universities.

According to him, stronger global recognition will help universities contribute more to innovation, research, human capital development, and national growth.

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These rankings are not just about prestige. They are evidence that our investments in research, innovation, digital transformation, quality assurance, infrastructure, and governance are beginning to translate into global recognition," he wrote via X on Saturday, June 27.

What the ranking could mean for Nigerian universities

The latest recognition is expected to improve the global image of Nigerian universities and create more opportunities for international partnerships.

It could also help institutions attract research funding, improve collaboration with foreign universities, and encourage more investment in teaching, innovation, and academic development.

Full list of the 24 Nigerian universities in the 2026 THE rankings below:

  1. University of Ibadan
  2. University of Lagos
  3. Bayero University Kano
  4. Covenant University
  5. Landmark University
  6. Ahmadu Bello University
  7. Federal University of Technology, Minna
  8. University of Ilorin
  9. University of Jos
  10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  11. Babcock University
  12. Delta State University, Abraka
  13. Ekiti State University
  14. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  15. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  16. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  17. Federal University Oye-Ekiti
  18. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  19. Lagos State University
  20. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  21. Obafemi Awolowo University
  22. University of Benin
  23. University of Calabar
  24. University of Port Harcourt

University of Ibadan ranks fourth in Africa

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan emerged as Nigeria’s only representative among Africa’s top 10 universities in the latest 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The institution ranked fourth in Africa and 264th globally, while universities from South Africa and Egypt dominated the continental list with nine spots among the top 10.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
University Of IbadanUNILAG - University of Lagos
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