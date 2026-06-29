A doctor has expressed excitement after getting accepted into Johns Hopkins University, US, for a Master of Public Health (MPH)

Sharing pictures of herself at Johns Hopkins, the overjoyed doctor revealed she was rejected from studying medicine twice between 2015 and 2017

While noting that she knew she would tell the world her story one day, the doctor admitted that she did not know God had more in store than she imagined

Dr Bernice Agyeman Prempeh, a medical doctor, has celebrated getting accepted into Johns Hopkins University, US, for a Master of Public Health (MPH) in 2026.

In a LinkedIn post on June 29, Dr Bernice disclosed that she was rejected from studying medicine between 2015 and 2017.

A doctor gets accepted into Johns Hopkins University, US. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Dr(Med) Bernice Agyeman Prempeh

Source: UGC

And in 2023, she finally got to use the title of doctor, adding that her acceptance into Johns Hopkins University is the latest of her achievements.

Dr Bernice, a medical officer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, struggled to contain her joy as she broke the news on LinkedIn, as evident in her statement on the platform.

Doctor sends encouraging message to people

Dr Bernice, who shared pictures of herself at Johns Hopkins, further stated that she knew she would tell the world her story someday, but did not realise that God had more in store for her than she imagined.

She encouraged people not to give up. She wrote on LinkedIn:

"2015-2017: Rejected to study medicine…twice!!

"2023: Finally gained the Dr. title.

"2026: Accepted into Johns Hopkins for an MPH/MBA😭🎉.

"My LinkedIn family, whatttt I’m somersaultinggg Oh my, God can be trusted! I knew I would tell my story one day. I just didn’t know God had moreeee in store than I ever imagined.

"Please hear me: Don’t give up okk (and it’s not even a cliché) I have so much to share with y’all on this, but for now, your girl is at The Johns Hopkins University and I’m still processing itttttt."

A doctor reveals she was rejected from studying medicine twice. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Dr(Med) Bernice Agyeman Prempeh

Source: UGC

Doctor's milestone celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's post below:

Faustina Tenewaa Frimpong said:

"Congratulations Dr. Your story is truly inspiring💯 Indeed God can be fully trusted and hardwork is worth it."

Adelaide Adams said:

"Dr(Med) Bernice Agyeman Prempeh, congratulations, Doc. JOHN HOPKINS!, That is amazing. Your journey is inspiring. And God definitely knows what he is doing and going to do with you. Congratulations again, Doc. You deserve it."

Rita Yayra Avevor said:

"Wowww!🥹God is always faithful and I know that. I’m so happy for you doc Dr(Med) Bernice Agyeman Prempeh."

Beatrice said:

"Rejected twice and now Johns Hopkins. That is not just a redemption story. That is proof that the version of you that kept going despite the no was always the right version. Congratulations, Dr. Bernice. God clearly had a bigger plan than the doors that closed. We are all watching and celebrating with you."

Blessing Adiza Amaana said:

"Congratulationssssss🥳🥳🥳🥳. I'm sooo happy for you Dr(Med) Bernice Agyeman Prempeh.

"What God can not do, does not exist Everyday With God, Is Everyday In Victoryyyyyyy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor selected by TikTok to attend events in America recounted how the US denied him a visa.

Medical doctor denied visa 6 times speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor, Dr Emmanuel, who was denied a visa six times, had shared his inspiring story.

Dr Emmanuel took to X on June 12 to excitedly share his academic achievement along with the challenges on the road to achieving his dream of studying medicine.

For many people, failing to secure university admission after multiple attempts, abandoning a degree programme and facing six visa rejections would be enough to abandon a lifelong dream. But for Dr Emmanuel, a Babcock University-trained medical doctor, each setback only strengthened his resolve.

Source: Legit.ng