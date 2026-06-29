Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approves cabinet reshuffle affecting key government positions

Reshuffle aims to enhance participation and bring fresh energy to the administration

Affected officials instructed to return government property as new appointments are anticipated

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a cabinet reshuffle affecting all Special Advisers, Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary.

The development was announced on Monday by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, who described the move as a minor cabinet shake-up aimed at strengthening the administration.

AbdulRazaq reshuffles Kwara cabinet, redeploys officials for improved governance. Photo credit: AbdulRazaq

Source: Facebook

“Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a minor cabinet shake-up involving all Special Advisers, Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants,” the statement read.

Kwara government cites fresh opportunities

According to the statement, the reshuffle was approved to create room for more members of the ruling party to participate in government while bringing renewed energy into the administration.

The exercise also affects the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary to the governor.

The governor expressed appreciation to the affected officials for their contributions and service to the state, while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Affected officials directed to hand over

The statement added that all officials affected by the shake-up have been directed to return government property in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The latest development forms part of the AbdulRazaq administration’s efforts to restructure sections of its team and expand participation within the government.

The governor is expected to announce further appointments as the administration moves to fill the vacant positions created by the reshuffle.

Source: Legit.ng