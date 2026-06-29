Breaking: Nigerian Governor Sacks Special Advisers, Others
- Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approves cabinet reshuffle affecting key government positions
- Reshuffle aims to enhance participation and bring fresh energy to the administration
- Affected officials instructed to return government property as new appointments are anticipated
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a cabinet reshuffle affecting all Special Advisers, Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary.
The development was announced on Monday by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, who described the move as a minor cabinet shake-up aimed at strengthening the administration.
“Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a minor cabinet shake-up involving all Special Advisers, Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants,” the statement read.
Kwara government cites fresh opportunities
According to the statement, the reshuffle was approved to create room for more members of the ruling party to participate in government while bringing renewed energy into the administration.
The exercise also affects the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary to the governor.
The governor expressed appreciation to the affected officials for their contributions and service to the state, while wishing them success in their future endeavours.
Affected officials directed to hand over
The statement added that all officials affected by the shake-up have been directed to return government property in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The latest development forms part of the AbdulRazaq administration’s efforts to restructure sections of its team and expand participation within the government.
The governor is expected to announce further appointments as the administration moves to fill the vacant positions created by the reshuffle.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944