Breaking: Peter Obi Reacts to Court Judgement on NDC

Peter Obi reacts to court rulings, expressing concern for Nigeria's democratic growth

Obi emphasises the need for independent and credible democratic institutions in Nigeria

He calls for collective efforts to build a just and equitable nation

Former Anambra State Governor and NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the court rulings affecting the party, describing the development as a concern for the country’s democratic growth.

Obi, in a statement shared after receiving news of the Lokoja court decisions through Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during a visit to Madonna University, said Nigerians committed to progress should be worried about developments capable of affecting democratic institutions.

Peter Obi reacts to court decisions involving NDC, raises concerns over developments. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said the judgment represented “another setback for our democracy and the institutions upon which our future depends.”

The former presidential candidate argued that democracy can only thrive when institutions maintain independence, credibility and public confidence.

“It is regrettable that some who claim to champion democracy now appear determined to weaken the very institutions that sustain it,” Obi said, adding that such actions could undermine citizens’ trust in the system.

Obi calls for stronger democratic institutions

Obi said the legislature and judiciary must be protected from actions that could weaken their roles in sustaining democracy.

He maintained that his position was not based on political interest but on principles, noting that he had previously spoken against similar developments involving other political movements.

“My concern is not about who becomes President. My concern is that Nigeria works,” he stated.

Obi urged Nigerians to move beyond partisan considerations and focus on building a country anchored on justice, rule of law, strong institutions and equal opportunities.

“The survival of our institutions is inseparable from the survival of our nation,” he added.

He also stressed that collective efforts remained necessary to achieve the vision of a better Nigeria.

INEC set to deregister NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to remove the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from its register of political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This comes after Justice Isah Dashen of the Federal High Court in Lokoja set aside the court’s earlier judgment of December 10, 2025, which had directed INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Source: Legit.ng