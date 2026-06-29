A Nigerian man has narrated how he mistakenly transferred N1,800,000 to an unknown OPay account

He contacted the owner of the account after 30 minutes and requested a refund of the money

The man, in a social media post, shared the amount the receiver returned to him instead, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian man identified as @BestofDem_szn on X has narrated how he did a transaction of N1.8m to a wrong individual who uses Opay banking.

The incident generated conversations on social media regarding honesty.

A Nigerian man who mistakenly sent N1.8m to an account shares what happened after he called the receiver. Photo credit: @BestofDem_szn/X

Source: Twitter

Man sends N1.8m mistakenly

The sender explained that he initially felt discouraged when he discovered the error because the receiver's phone line was switched off. He decided to call back after 30 minutes, and the receiver picked up the call.

During the conversation, the sender pleaded for a refund and authorised the receiver to deduct N100,000 from the money before sending the rest.

However, the receiver returned the entire N1,800,000 without retaining any amount for himself. Out of appreciation for the honest act, @BestofDem_szn voluntarily sent N150,000 back to him.

@BestofDem_szn wrote:

"I sent 1.8m to someone's opay account by mistake, I called the number it was switched off, I was already giving up. I called 30 minutes later the person picked and i pleaded with him to return it. I said he should remove 100k and send the rest. He sent back 1.8m, without removing anything from it. I sent him 150k without thinking twice."

Reactions as man refunds wrong transaction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@Lantyshow1 said:

"Honestly, that's the right thing to do. The money doesn't belong to him . And when the owner beckons. He needs to send it back ASAP. He must not even expect anything in return. But out of your own magnanimity.. thank you and thank him too."

@okechukwuNJ6 said:

"He returned character, discipline, good heart and a good name."

@nonchallantmfk said:

"There are still good people like us in this country."

See the X post below:

Lawyer advises loan app users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer advised people indebted to loan apps on what to do if they are intimidated by the police.

Source: Legit.ng