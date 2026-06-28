Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma Ekubo, shared an emotional online

Her public plea comes as questions and controversy continue to surround the actor’s death

Chioma’s recent post left people demanding answers and clarity as her post went viral

Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma Ekubo, has continued to cry out to the public over the painful demise of her brother.

Her emotional plea comes amid ongoing allegations surrounding the circumstances of Alexx’s death, with the family demanding answers from his stepmother, Mrs Jane Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo’s family breaks silence with urgent plea following controversy around actor’s death. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a recent message shared publicly, Chioma expressed her grief and longing for her brother, writing:

“Still feels like a Dream, my Super Hero. Come back to me through Me Bobom #ikebobom❤ #ikukumthebreeze A #finebovbrother”

The heartfelt words have stirred reactions among fans, many of whom are also seeking clarity on the controversy.

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Chioma had earlier broken her silence days after the late actor’s lavish burial ceremony.

Recall that the actor, who passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling stage 4 kidney cancer, was laid to rest last week in his hometown in Abia state.

However, a new statement released by a relative has shifted attention from the tributes to concerns about what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, David Ekubo, who identified himself as a cousin of the late actor, claimed that members of the Ekubo family were not fully informed about important developments surrounding Alexx's passing.

According to him, some relatives remain troubled by what they described as unanswered questions.

“With grave pain, heaviness and sorrow, the family of Ikenna Alex Ekubo advises the public that the events leading up to his passing have been unclear,” the statement read.

David further alleged that the family was not immediately informed about Alexx's death when it occurred on May 11.

According to David, a family representative who officially received the actor's body from the mortuary, he was allegedly not allowed to view it.

He argued that this and other developments have contributed to growing concerns among relatives.

The statement also questioned certain decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

David claimed that some family members did not approve of aspects of the burial proceedings, particularly the decision to wear white during parts of the funeral.

According to him, the family viewed the colour choice as a celebration of life for someone who passed away at a relatively young age.

“The Ekubo family did not approve the wearing of white for what seemed to be a celebration of life for a 40-year-old Alex Ekubo whose life was suddenly cut short,” the statement alleged.

The statement also claimed that Alexx's biological mother and only sibling had yet to receive a formal explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

David described the actor's passing as "untimely" and questioned why more information had not been shared with immediate relatives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been issued by Alexx Ekubo's management team or representatives regarding the allegations.

Following that, a viral throwback video on social media showed Chioma dancing with her late brother at a family function.

Alongside the clip, she poured out her heart in a moving caption she wrote:

“My brother, this wasn't the plan. How did you do this to me💔💔💔. Please come back to me😭😭😭.”

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister’s message sparks reactions amid controversy surrounding actor. Cedit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Netizens console Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lostbutfound587 said:

"Nne better secure your brother's property, before dem go use arrange wife and adopted siblings corner everything.. sending you virtual hugs in this difficult time 🫂."

29flave.amber said:

"Anyone who loves her brother so much respects his legacy even in death. Bobo will not like to come back through you with all these things you are doing. Yes losing him hurts but Sis, this is the wrong route the way you are going about it."

eseg7000 said:

"Now I understand why you cried so furiously during the funeral. I couldn't imagine losing an only biological sibling. You are not alone. God will walk with you through this new reality. One day at a time."

realtreaxure said:

"I do not have a recent picture with my siblings and we talk almost every day and we are very much in good terms. I'm not a picture person plus we not in the same location."

am_ebube said:

"Dear chioma..I am very sorry for your lost..truly sorry...but nne..all you can do right now is protecting his name and legacy...you know how much this space hated and troll your brother...he is no longer here to defend himself...so nne why dont you protect his image...he might have neglected you and not involve you fully like he ought you but you know he was a good man and doesn't deserve this...I know it hurts..I cant imagine how painful it is..not to be given a chance to help and save the one you love...I cant imagine but nne...biko..protect the legacy of the one you call blood..Do it maka ikenna....pls nne..."

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng