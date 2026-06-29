Rarara accuses Kwankwaso of contributing to Nigeria's current governance challenges

Local government funding concerns highlighted as crucial for community development

Debate over local autonomy emphasizes need for effective resource management

Popular northern political musician, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, has accused former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of contributing to some of the challenges affecting Nigeria.

Rarara made the claim during an interview with online platform, SL Update, where he argued that some of the country’s present difficulties were connected to decisions and policies introduced in previous administrations.

Dauda Kahutu Rarara criticises Kwankwaso over alleged impact on Nigeria’s challenges. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

The musician said the issue of local government funding was among the major factors affecting development at the grassroots level.

Rarara highlights local government funding concerns

According to him, local councils require financial independence to provide essential services and drive development in communities.

“Local government funds are the lifeline of the people. They are what bring government services closer to ordinary citizens at the grassroots level. When those funds are withheld or controlled elsewhere, essential services meant for the people are affected,” he said.

Rarara argued that limiting the financial control of local governments had affected sectors such as education, healthcare, water supply and rural infrastructure.

He maintained that granting councils greater control over their resources would help improve service delivery and support sustainable economic growth.

Debate over Nigeria’s governance challenges continues

The musician’s comments come amid ongoing discussions over local government autonomy and reforms aimed at strengthening grassroots governance.

He insisted that Nigeria’s development would require a system where local authorities can effectively manage resources meant for their communities.

As of the time of filing this report, Kwankwaso and his representatives had not issued a response to the allegations.

NDC deregistration: Obi, Kwankwaso take action

The party held a series of high-level meetings involving its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, national leader Seriake Dickson, national working committee members, and other stakeholders as it prepares to file an appeal.

The Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, had recently reversed an earlier decision that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the NDC, prompting the party to seek redress at the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng