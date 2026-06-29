Actress Ini Dima-Okojie opened up about the hidden medical difficulties she experienced while pregnant and managing multiple fibroids

The movie star shared an emotional video on social media to detail how God gave her divine strength to survive the physical and mental strain

Fans of the popular actress praised her resilience and congratulated her on the safe arrival of her new baby boy

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has opened up about her pregnancy journey, describing it as magical while also acknowledging the health challenges she faced.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on June 28, the new mother, who celebrated her birthday last week, expressed gratitude for the experience of watching her body prepare for her son and for what she called divine support throughout the process.

Ini Dima-Okojie shares how multiple fibroids make her pregnancy journey difficult despite her public smiles. Photo: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Ini Dima-Okojie explained that she carried her pregnancy while managing multiple fibroids, a condition that brought physical, mental, and emotional strain.

Looking back, she said she treasured seeing her body make room for her son and witnessing God’s hand over every step.

“What a magical journey 🤎🥹 My lips cannot stop saying, Thank You, God!!!

Watching my body make room for my son, and witnessing God’s hand over every step of the journey is something I’ll treasure forever. It wasn’t always easy. Carrying a baby while navigating multiple fibroids is a story for another day. There were moments that stretched me physically, mentally, and emotionally. There were days that felt really hard.”

Ini Dima-Okojie reflects on emotional and physical challenges she faced during pregnancy journey. Photo: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress noted that despite the challenges, people often told her she looked happy and glowing during pregnancy.

“Which is why it always makes me smile when people tell me, ‘You looked so happy,’ ‘You were glowing,’ or ‘You made pregnancy look so easy.’ If only you knew. 😊”

Ini Dima-Okojie credited God for carrying her through anxious moments and medical appointments.

“But God… He was faithful through every appointment, every anxious moment, every prayer, and every milestone. Looking back now, all I see is His goodness. Everything truly ended in praise.”

She ended her reflection with a prayer for women trusting God for their own testimonies.

Check out her post and video below:

Fans react to Ini Dima-Okojie’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users congratulated the new mother and praised God for her safe delivery.

@uwthefirst wrote:

“Being a mom suits you so well😍😍 Thank God for finding you worthy”

@fortunerosie_stitches commented:

“Take it all in sis you're so incredible God is so faithful. You're indeed a testimony God bless you and your baby boy😍😍”

@fonzy_external reacted:

“God is marvelously Great🙌🙌🙌🙌. Congratulations Ma’am”

@reviews_withgina said:

“Congratulations to the latest Mum in Town 🤎🤎💙💙 God is Good 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🥹🥹”

@funmi_theinfluencer wrote:

“This is so relatable 🥹 those tears made me teary. Dear Lord, thank You 🙏🏽”

@i_am_cheekar said:

“I have been waiting for this particular video that would make me smile 😊 I love 💕 you Ini”

Ini Dima-Okojie shares pregnancy cravings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ini Dima-Okojie shared a funny video detailing her pregnancy craving for local rice and stew.

The actress sent her aides to buy the food, but had to cry on the phone before the restaurant manager agreed to sell extra portions to her.

The manager granted her request only after hearing she was pregnant, prompting laughter from fans who related to her experience.

Source: Legit.ng