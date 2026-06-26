Lagos-based Slum2School Green Academy has been recognised among global finalists for a major school prize

The bamboo-built school gained attention for combining education with environmental solutions in a riverine community

The academy showcased its sustainability model as it competes with schools worldwide for recognition

A charity-run school in Lagos state, Slum2School Green Academy, has been named among the Top 10 finalists worldwide for the 2026 World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

A Lagos school built with bamboo has reached the world’s top 10 after using green ideas to transform children’s education. Photo: talktoojogbon

Source: Twitter

The recognition, as disclosed by The Punch, was announced by T4 Education on Thursday, June 26. The organisation runs the World’s Best School Prizes, a global award that celebrates schools making a major impact in areas such as environmental action, innovation, and community development.

Located in Saga, a remote riverine community in Epe, Lagos state, the school gained attention for its effort to combine quality education with environmental sustainability for children in underserved communities.

School built to solve riverine education challenge

Slum2School Green Academy was created to address the education challenges faced by children living in isolated water-locked communities. Before the school was established, many children had to travel long distances by canoe to access formal education.

The academy now serves 250 children from eight riverine communities, providing a learning environment that combines classroom education with practical environmental activities.

The school uses an inquiry-based and hands-on learning model, which the organisers said has helped some pupils make up to three years of learning progress within a single academic year.

Why the Lagos school stands out

The academy was built with locally sourced bamboo and wood and operates as a climate-friendly school.

It runs entirely on solar energy, collects rainwater, and uses waste-to-biogas technology to produce clean cooking gas.

The school generates about 28,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity yearly, harvests up to 160,000 litres of rainwater annually, and produces about 1,400 cubic metres of clean cooking gas through its waste systems.

Students are also involved in environmental activities such as gardening, composting, recycling, and turning water hyacinth into useful products that can be sold.

Slum2School Green Academy is putting Nigeria on the global map with its climate-friendly approach to learning.

Source: Original

The school also provides digital learning facilities, coding education, and a library to improve students’ learning opportunities.

Learning results and community impact

T4 Education said the school has recorded improvements among its students.

According to the organisation, 96 per cent of students improved by at least one literacy level, while more than 70 per cent made progress in numeracy.

It also said more than 90 per cent of pupils are now reading at or close to their expected grade level, despite many starting with little or no basic learning skills.

Beyond the students, the school’s programmes have reached more than 700 families through clean water access, sanitation support, and environmental awareness activities.

Global competition continues

Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, Vikas Pota, however, congratulated Slum2School Green Academy on reaching the final stage.

“Congratulations to Slum2School Green Academy on being shortlisted for the fifth annual World’s Best School Prizes. It has been shown that Nigeria’s schools truly stand among the best in the world,” he was quoted as saying.

The World’s Best School Prizes recognise schools in five categories: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.

The winners will be chosen by an expert judging panel, while all 50 shortlisted schools across the categories will compete for the Community Choice Award through a public vote.

The Top 3 finalists and winners are expected to be announced in November 2026.

Slum2School Green Academy and other selected schools will later attend the World Schools Summit in London, United Kingdom, scheduled for January 16–17, 2027, where they will share their experiences with education leaders and policymakers from around the world.

Lagos schools win N20m scholarships at contest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos schools received N20 million scholarship packages and cash rewards after emerging winners at the 2024 Aketi Bowl II national flag football competition in Calabar.

The winning teams from Ikeja Senior Grammar School and Army Cantonment Girls Senior School were rewarded with scholarships, trophies, and N1 million cash prizes for their performances.

Source: Legit.ng