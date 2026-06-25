The National Universities Commission has withdrawn recognition of qualifications awarded by Midocean University in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

The decision followed a notification from the UAE government communicated through Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Education

Degrees, diplomas and certificates issued by the institution will no longer be accepted for employment, further studies, professional registration or other official purposes in Nigeria

Nigeria's higher education regulator has withdrawn recognition previously granted to qualifications issued by Midocean University in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, following a notification from authorities in the Gulf country.

The National Universities Commission said the decision was taken after receiving official communication from the Federal Ministry of Education, which relayed information from the UAE government regarding the institution's recognition status.

NUC says the decision was in accordance with a directive from the Education ministry. Photo: X/drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

The development means academic credentials awarded by the university will no longer be accepted for official purposes in Nigeria.

Why were Midocean University degrees delisted?

According to the commission in a post on social media, the action followed the withdrawal of the university's recognition by authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

As a result, certificates, diplomas, degrees and other qualifications issued by the institution will no longer be recognised for employment, admission into further academic programmes, professional licensing, credential assessment or related official processes within Nigeria.

The commission urged stakeholders to take note of the change and act accordingly when evaluating academic credentials.

Who will be affected by the decision?

The advisory applies to prospective students, parents, employers, professional bodies, educational institutions and government agencies.

The NUC called on individuals considering studies abroad to verify the status of foreign universities and their programmes before seeking admission. It also advised organisations and institutions to conduct proper checks before accepting qualifications obtained from overseas institutions.

All Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as employers and regulatory bodies, have been directed to comply with the updated status of the university.

UAE bans social media use for children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

Channels TV reported that the UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

The UAE introduced new rules restricting social media access for children under 15. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the Ban Covers: Accounts, Comments and Public Groups

Children below 15 are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts on social media platforms under the new rules. They are also barred from accessing key features of such platforms.

The WAM news agency stated that prohibited features include social interaction, publishing and commenting, sharing content, joining public groups, open channels, or large-scale interactive spaces.

UK bans social media for kids

Earlier in a similar report, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that children under 16 will soon be banned from using social media, a move he said is necessary to protect young people from harm and unhappiness.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 15, through videos posted on his X and Instagram accounts, where he explained that platforms are exposing children to addictive and dangerous content.

Source: Legit.ng