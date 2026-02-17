Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

WAEC Launches Digital Certificate Platform Across 5 Nations, Nigeria Inclusive
Education

by Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • WAEC has launched its DigiCert platform, enabling access to digital certificates across five member countries
  • The system has allowed candidates to verify, share, and recover certificates securely via mobile and web apps
  • Officials have emphasised that physical certificates remain available while the digital service improves speed, authenticity, and convenience

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has started using its new Digital Certificate Services System, WAEC DigiCert, in all five member countries.

WAEC digital certificate platform launch in Nigeria and four West African countries
WAEC launches digital certificates across five countries, making it easy for candidates to access and share online. Photo: waec
Source: Facebook

The disclosure was made on Monday, February 16, by Demianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, speaking on behalf of the Registrar. The countries involved are The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

NDPC orders investigation into Temu over alleged violation of Nigeria Data Protection Act

Ojijeogu explained that the digital platform is a mobile and web-based app that lets users easily access digital versions of their original certificates.

According to him, the WAEC Digital Certificate Services System allows candidates to easily get, verify, and share digital copies of their certificates with schools and institutions around the world.

He added that the system also allows users to recover lost WAEC examination numbers, while ensuring authenticity and saving costs.

Ojijeogu said the system is secure and dependable, ensures genuine certificates, and cuts down the delays and hassles of manual certificate issuance and collection.

He stressed that the launch will not stop the printing of physical certificates and urged the public to download the app or visit WAEC’s website and social media pages for more details.

West African candidates using WAEC digital certificate system to request and share certificates
Nigeria joins four nations as WAEC rolls out its DigiCert platform for fast and secure certificate access. Photo: waec
Source: Twitter

WAEC Releases 2026 CB-WASSCE Timetable

FG grants N3 billion waiver to MSMEs, invites small business owners to register for free

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council released the final timetable for the 2026 CB-WASSCE for private candidates, marking the first exam series of the year.

The examination will commence on January 28, 2026, beginning with Nigerian languages, while core subjects such as Mathematics and English are scheduled for late January and early February across designated CBT centres nationwide.

WAEC advised candidates to review the timetable carefully, adhere to guidelines, and prepare for the computer-based format, introduced to modernise assessments, improve efficiency, and curb examination malpractice across Nigeria’s evolving digital testing landscape.

Most sought-after Nigerian universities for UTME

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University emerged as the most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle, reflecting strong applicant preference for urban campuses, diverse programmes, and institutions with growing academic reputations nationwide.

Data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board showed federal and first-generation universities dominated first-choice selections, as candidates prioritised prestige, stable academic calendars, and labour-market recognition when choosing preferred institutions for the 2026 admission exercise.

Nigeria Customs Service launches new system to achieve 48-hour cargo clearance

The ranking highlights sustained demand for universities such as the University of Lagos and University of Ibadan, whose legacies in research, academic rigour, and programme breadth continue to influence applicant decisions across Nigeria’s competitive higher-education landscape.

Full list: West Africa’s top universities for 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 ranking of West Africa’s top universities has been released, highlighting leading institutions across Nigeria, Ghana, and other countries for academic excellence, research output, and regional influence.

The list features strong representation from Nigerian universities alongside top institutions in Ghana, reflecting growing competition and investment in higher education across the region as universities strive to improve global relevance and attract international students.

Education analysts say the rankings could influence student choices, funding priorities, and policy reforms, as governments and institutions seek to strengthen research capacity, infrastructure, and teaching quality to compete more effectively on the global academic stage.

Source: Legit.ng

