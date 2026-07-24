Finland Lists 6 Requirements Foreigners Must Meet to Become Citizens

Finland's immigration authority has outlined six conditions that adult foreigners must satisfy before they can qualify for Finnish citizenship

The requirements cover language proficiency, years of residence, financial standing, and a clean criminal record

Applicants who submit their forms before meeting all six conditions risk receiving a negative decision on their application

Finland's immigration authority, Migri, has published a detailed breakdown of the six conditions adult foreigners must fulfil before they can be considered eligible to apply for Finnish citizenship.

The requirements apply to adults and span several areas of a person's life, from how long they have lived in the country to whether they have kept up with their financial obligations.

Finland lists 6 conditions foreigners must meet to become citizens. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Six requirements for Finnish citizenship

1. Age and identity

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be able to prove their identity through a valid passport, another recognised identity document, or verifiable information covering at least their name, date of birth, citizenship, and family ties.

2. Language ability

Applicants must demonstrate at least satisfactory oral and written skills in Finnish, Swedish, Finnish Sign Language, or Finland-Swedish Sign Language. A language certificate must be in hand before the application is submitted, though exceptions to this requirement can be requested in certain circumstances.

3. Place of residence

Those applying from 1 October 2024 onwards must have lived in Finland continuously for the past eight years. Applications filed before that date were assessed under an older rule, which required either five consecutive years of uninterrupted residence or seven years in total since the age of 15, with at least two of those years being the most recent.

4. Clean legal record

Applicants must not have any criminal convictions that resulted in more than a fixed fine or a traffic penalty, as these minor offences do not disqualify a person. Any more serious offence or an active restraining order would prevent an application from succeeding.

5. Meeting financial obligations

This includes settling outstanding taxes, court-ordered fines, and child maintenance payments before submitting an application.

6. Financial self-sufficiency.

An applicant must not have received unemployment benefit or social assistance for more than a combined total of three months during the two years immediately before applying. Applicants are required to declare all their sources of income in Finland over that period within their application form.

Applying Before Meeting Requirements Carries Risk

Migri has been explicit in its official guidance that foreigners should only submit an application once they are confident they satisfy every one of the six conditions.

Submitting prematurely, the authority warns, is likely to result in a rejected application rather than a deferred one.

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Canada's immigration authority has outlined the citizenship test requirements that most foreign applicants aged 18 to 54 must complete.

The test can be taken online from anywhere in the world, with applicants given 30 days to complete it after receiving their invitation.

Applicants who do not pass on their first attempt have up to 3 chances to pass, with possible next steps including a re-test, interview, or hearing.

Source: Legit.ng