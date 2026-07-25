Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has identified Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as a key transfer target this summer

The move comes as City face uncertainty over Rodri, who is reportedly keen on a transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea signed Neto for £54m last year, meaning any deal could cost City a significant outlay

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is targeting Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as a potential replacement for Rodri, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Maresca has personal interest in bringing the Portuguese winger to the Etihad Stadium, having worked with Neto during his time as Chelsea head coach.

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca intends to sign Pedro Neto as a replacement for Rodri. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Neto in Maresca's sights

Chelsea brought Neto to Stamford Bridge for £54 million, making him one of the club's notable recent acquisitions.

His ability to operate across the attacking line and his pace on the ball appear to have convinced Maresca that he is the profile City need should Rodri depart.

Rodri, City's Spanish midfielder and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, is said to be attracted to a move to Real Madrid, per Metro.

His potential exit would leave a significant gap in City's squad, and the club appears to be assessing wide attacking options as part of a broader reshaping of the team.

Maresca's familiarity with Neto

Maresca's coaching history with Neto at Chelsea gives the City manager a clear picture of the winger's qualities and how he could fit into a new system.

That familiarity is understood to be one of the driving forces behind the club's reported interest, rather than a speculative approach based purely on scouting data.

Any deal for Neto would likely require Chelsea to sanction a sale, and given what the London club paid to sign him, negotiations could be complex, per BeSoccer Livescore.

City would need to meet or exceed that valuation to stand a realistic chance of securing the 25-year-old.

No official confirmation has come from Manchester City, Chelsea, or the representatives of either Neto or Rodri at this stage.

Chelsea release statement on Maresca

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea released a statement on Enzo Maresca after Manchester City confirmed their former boss as their new manager.

Chelsea expressed disappointment with how things ended with their former manager and confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Manchester City.

Source: Legit.ng