The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course will begin next month across Nigeria

has The three-week exercise runs from August 5 to August 25, 2026, in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the call-up numbers have been uploaded to prospective corps members' dashboards, with letters to follow

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course will kick off on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, running until Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the three-week orientation exercise will take place simultaneously in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), covering the entire country at once.

NYSC calls all corps members to camp for Batch 'B' Stream starting August 5, 2026. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Embu made the announcement in a press statement issued via the NYSC X handle @officialnyscng on Monday, July 20, 2026.

NYSC Call-Up numbers now live

She said prospective corps members can already access their call-up numbers, which have been uploaded to their individual dashboards on the NYSC portal.

According to the statement, the NYSC call-up letters will be released separately at a later date.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, congratulated all corps members mobilised for the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II service year.

Nafiu acknowledged the successful completion of their studies in higher institutions both within and outside Nigeria.

Safety warning for NYSC members travelling

The NYSC Director General urged all prospective corps members to travel safely to their assigned orientation camps and specifically advised against night travel.

He also called on them to follow all official travel and safety guidelines during their journey to camp.

Legit.ng reports that the NYSC orientation course is a mandatory exercise for Nigerian graduates before they begin their one-year national service posting.

Corps members are deployed to states other than their states of origin as part of the federal government's national integration policy.

Reactions as NYSC announces Batch B Stream II orientation

@blac_ceejay

I registered since March, and I haven’t seen my call-up number till now.

@Richard52766217

I thought your president changed your pattern like the national anthem.

@Suky_Nash

So when next is the portal open. For those of us that want to come back again?

@its_justvera

Can you give B1 that couldn't report to camp new call-up numbers, please?

@Tee_Kudos

I registered in April but have yet to get a call-up number

Tinubu urged to suspend NYSC reform

Recall that a youth coalition appealed to President Tinubu to pause proposed NYSC reforms, warning they could undermine national unity and the scheme's founding mission.

The Coalition for National Unity and Youth Development called for an expanded review committee comprising former NYSC directors-general, security experts, employers and civil society groups before any bill reaches the National Assembly.

The group defended the scheme's military orientation, emergency response record and digital systems, arguing that inadequate funding rather than structural overhaul is the real challenge facing NYSC.

NYSC threatens to blacklist some employers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NYSC warned employers against poor welfare support, with possible blacklisting for failing to meet corps members' needs.

The scheme's director-general urged stakeholders to improve support while reminding corps members about security responsibilities.

Nafiu also encouraged corps members to build entrepreneurial skills and prepare financially before completing their service.

Source: Legit.ng