NELFUND started paying June and July upkeep allowances to student beneficiaries across Nigeria

NANS president Akinteye Babatunde confirmed the disbursement began on Friday, promising all outstanding backlogs would be cleared

Students who have not yet received their allowances were urged to stay calm as payments are being processed in batches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has begun paying June and July upkeep allowances to student beneficiaries, ending weeks of frustration over delayed disbursements under the Federal Government's student loan programme.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National President, Akinteye Babatunde, said disbursements had officially kicked off and that every outstanding backlog would be settled.

NELFUND begins June and July upkeep payments to students. Photo credit: @NELFUND

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Akinteye confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Several beneficiaries also shared credit alert screenshots on X as evidence of successful payments.

"The payment of June and July NELFUND upkeep allowances has officially commenced. As I assured you, every outstanding backlog will be paid. We remain committed to ensuring that no eligible Nigerian student is left behind."

Payments processed in batches

Akinteye asked students who had not yet seen their alerts to remain calm, noting that the process would not happen all at once.

"To all beneficiaries, I urge you to remain patient as payments are processed. If you have not received yours yet, kindly stay calm, as disbursements are being made in batches. We are here for you, always, and we will continue to stand firmly in defence of the welfare and interests of Nigerian students. Aluta Continua!"

The announcement follows prolonged complaints from students about delays in the monthly upkeep component of the NELFUND scheme.

The upkeep allowance is separate from tuition payments, which NELFUND remits directly to institutions, and is designed to provide eligible students with monthly living support while enrolled in tertiary education.

Prior to the official confirmation from NANS, a number of students had already taken to X to post screenshots of credit alerts showing receipt of their June and July allowances.

It signalled that the batch payments had already reached some accounts before the public announcement was made.

NELFUND begins batch payments for delayed allowances. Photo credit:@NELFUND

Source: Twitter

NELFUND stopped UNILAG student from dropping out

Recall that Migwe Obinna Nicholas, a 300-level UNILAG Theatre Arts student, said he was on the verge of dropping out before he applied for the NELFUND student loan.

Nicholas, who performs under the name BMX Royce, said he left his sister's home after her husband pressured him to abandon school and join his business.

The undergraduate revealed he currently sleeps in his local church and shared what the NELFUND application process involves for struggling students.

Top 10 states with highest NELFUND applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NELFUND provides interest-free loans to support Nigerian students in tertiary education.

The top ten states applying for NELFUND student loans include Kano, Borno, and eight others.

Nigerians have raised concerns over the lack of applications from students from the South-South and South-East states.

Source: Legit.ng