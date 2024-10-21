Moshood Abiola Polytechnic courses offered and school fees

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is a prestigious institution based in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The polytechnic's quality education and hands-on experience make it a top choice for students in Nigeria. This post explores the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic courses, highlighting the wide range of academic programmes available and their associated school fees.

The learning institution was formerly Ogun State Polytechnic but changed its name to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in 1998. It has five schools and over 25 departments. Whether you seek a diploma, certificate, or part-time programme, the institution provides options that suit diverse career paths.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic courses

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic offers extensive courses across various disciplines, from engineering and technology to business and applied sciences. Explore the list of the courses provided at the learning institution.

School of Environmental Studies

Architecture

Urban & Regional Planning

Estate Management

Building Technology

Quantity Surveying

Surveying & Geo-Informatics

Leisure & Tourism

School of Business & Management Studies

Accountancy

Banking & Finance

Business Administration

Marketing

School of Engineering

Department of Civil Engineering

Department of Computer Engineering

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering

School of Communication & Information Technology

Mass Communication

Office & Technology Management

General Studies

School of Science and Technology

Computer Science

Food Technology

Hospitality Management

Leisure and Tourism

Nutrition & Dietetics

Pharmaceutical Technology

Science Laboratory Technology

Statistics & Mathematics

How much are full-time school fees in MAPOLY?

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic fee varies depending on the programme scholars pursue and whether they are new or returning students. Below is an overview of the MAPOLY school fees.

New students (full-time)

Programme type ND students fees (N) HND students fees (N) Science / Technological Based Students 135,000 135,000 Non-Science Students 130,000 130,000

Returning students (full-time)

Programme type ND students fees (N) HND students fees (N) Science / Technological Based Students 63,000 63,000 Non-Science Students 58,000 58,000

New students (part-time)

Programme type ND students fees (N) HND students fees (N) Science / Technological Based Students 145,300 145,300 Non-Science Students 140,300 140,300

Returning students (part-time)

Programme type ND students fees (N) HND students fees (N) Science / Technological Based Students 88,300 97,300 Non-Science Students 83,300 92,300

How do you gain admission into MAPOLY?

To gain admission into the learning institution, you should meet the below requirements for various programmes.

1. Accountancy

Five (5) credit passes, including English and Maths, at a maximum of two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

A compulsory credit in either Economics, Commerce, or Principles of Accounts.

Two credits from subjects like Economics, Commerce, Statistics, or Sciences are required.

2. Business Administration

Five (5) credit passes, including English and Maths, at a maximum of two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

A compulsory credit in either Economics or Commerce.

Two additional credits from subjects like Economics, Commerce, or Sciences are required.

3. Marketing

Five (5) credit passes, including English and Maths, at a maximum of two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

A compulsory credit in either Economics or Commerce.

Two credits from subjects like Economics, Commerce, Statistics, or Sciences are required.

4. Mass Communication

Five (5) credit passes, including English and Maths, at a maximum of two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Three credits are required in Literature, Economics, History, or Sciences.

5. Office Technology Management

Five (5) credit passes or four (4) credits in one sitting, including English (with at least a pass in Maths) in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Other credits in subjects like Typewriting, Shorthand, Office Practice, Commerce, and Sciences are required.

6. Science Laboratory Technology

Five (5) credit passes or four (4) credits in one sitting, including Maths (with at least a pass in English) in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Compulsory credits in two subjects: physics, chemistry, or biology/academics. Science, and a pass in the third.

Other credits in subjects like Economics, Geography, or Sciences are required.

7. Food Technology

Five (5) credit passes or four (4) credits in one sitting, including Maths (with at least a pass in English) in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Compulsory credits in Chemistry and Biology/Agric. Science, and a pass in Physics.

Other credits in subjects like Economics, Geography, or Further Maths are required.

8. Hospitality Management

Four (4) credit passes, including English and one for Biology/Agric. Science/Health Science, with a pass in Maths, at a maximum of two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required in Physics, Chemistry, or Food and Nutrition.

9. Leisure and Tourism

Four (4) credit passes, including English and Geography, with a pass in Maths at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits from History, Economics, Government, or Sciences are required.

10. Pharmaceutical Technology

Five (5) credit passes or four (4) credits in one sitting, including Maths, Chemistry, Biology, and a pass in Physics and English at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

One credit in Physics, Geography, Economics, or Agric Science is required.

11. Computer Science

Five (5) credit passes or four (4) credits at one sitting, including Maths, Physics, and a pass in English at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Credits in Chemistry, Economics, Geography, or Sciences are required.

12. Statistics

Four (4) credits, including Maths and a pass in English at one or two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Three credits from subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Economics, or Commerce are required.

13. Quantity Surveying

Four (4) credits, including Maths and Physics/Chemistry, with a pass in English at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Credits in subjects like Fine Art, Technical Drawing, Geography, or Further Maths are required.

14. Surveying and Geo-Informatics

Four (4) credits, including Maths and Physics, with a pass in English at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Three credits are required from Fine Art, Technical Drawing, Geography, or Sciences.

15. Building Technology

Four (4) credit passes, including Maths and Physics/Chemistry, with a pass in English at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Three credits are required from subjects like Fine Art, Metal Works, Woodwork, or Technical Drawing.

16. Architecture

Five (5) credit passes, including English, Maths, and Physics, at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required from Fine Art, Technical Drawing, Chemistry, or Geography.

17. Urban and Regional Planning

Four (4) credit passes, including English and Maths, at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

A compulsory credit in Physics, Chemistry, or Biology, and other credits in Economics, Geography, or Fine Arts are required.

18. Estate Management

Five (5) credit passes, including English, Maths, and Economics, at two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

A credit in Physics, Chemistry, or Biology and one in Geography, Government, or Technical Drawing is required.

19. Civil Engineering

To get admission in Civil Engineering, you should have five (5) credit passes, including Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required for Fine Art, Metalwork, Woodwork, Technical Drawing, Further Maths, Geography, or Economics.

20. Computer Engineering

Five (5) credit passes, including Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required from Fine Art, Metal Work, Auto Mechanics, Further Maths, Statistics, or Economics.

21. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Five (5) credit passes, including Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required from Fine Art, Metal Work, Technical Drawing, Auto Mechanics, Further Maths, or Economics.

22. Mechanical Engineering

Five (5) credit passes, including Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE "O" Level or NABTEB.

Two credits are required from Biology/Agric Science, Statistics, Fine Art, Metal Work, or Further Maths.

23. Diploma in Public Relations (Part-Time)

Designed for practising Public Relations Officers.

Four (4) credit passes, including English in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE 'O' Levels or equivalent, at no more than two sittings, are required.

University or HND graduates or their equivalent are acceptable.

24. Diploma in Computer Studies (Two Semesters)

Four (4) credit passes, including Maths and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE 'O' Levels, are required.

Teachers Grade II, C & G, or university/polytechnic graduates with logical reasoning bias are also acceptable.

25. Diploma in Public Administration (DPAThree Semesters)

Open to candidates with a Bachelor's degree, HND, ND, NCE, or at least five years of relevant experience in administration.

Candidates must have four (4) credits, including English in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE 'O' Levels or equivalents.

26. Diploma in Logistics and Transport (Four Semesters)

Four (4) credits, including Maths and a pass in English at not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/WASC/GCE 'O' Levels or NABTEB, are required.

Mature candidates over 25 years old with experience may also be considered.

How much is the MAPOLY acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is ₦50,500. This fee is mandatory for all newly admitted students to confirm their admission. It must be paid before the student can proceed with registration and other admission formalities.

How many departments are in MAPOLY?

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) has over 25 departments across five main faculties, offering various science, technology, management, and the arts courses.

Does MAPOLY do part-time courses?

MAPOLY offers part-time courses for students who wish to balance education with other commitments. These programmes are available in select departments.

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic courses cover various disciplines, offering students practical and theoretical knowledge in engineering, business, technology, and applied sciences. With an emphasis on hands-on learning and affordable tuition, these courses prepare students for careers in both public and private sectors.

