The Federal Government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

The reforms were announced on Monday through a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo. According to the statement, the measures are part of broader efforts to improve credibility, transparency and public confidence in Nigeria’s assessment framework.

Quoting the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the statement disclosed that enhanced question randomisation and serialisation would now be deployed during examinations. Under the system, candidates will answer the same set of questions, but the order and structure will vary for each individual.

The ministry said this approach would reduce collusion among candidates and limit the spread of leaked answers during examinations.

The government also unveiled new national guidelines for Continuous Assessment, which all examination bodies are required to follow.

The policy sets specific submission timelines for schools and examination bodies, with first-term assessments due in January, second-term records in April and third-term submissions in August.

“These timelines are mandatory and designed to ensure consistency, data integrity, and prompt processing of Continuous Assessment records across the country,” the statement said.

Tracking candidates across examinations

Another major reform is the introduction of a unique Examination Learners’ Identity Number for all candidates. The government said the identifier would allow for effective tracking of learners throughout the examination process.

It is also expected to strengthen monitoring, accountability and long-term reforms in assessment, certification and data management.

The statement further noted that examination administration would be carried out under tighter supervision, with improved coordination between the Ministry of Education and examination bodies.

Officials said this would ensure compliance with approved guidelines and ethical standards during examinations.

“They emphasised that these measures reflect the Federal Government’s resolve to conduct examinations that are credible, fair, and reflective of global best practices, while addressing Nigeria’s unique educational realities,” the statement added.

The latest reforms follow a recent directive by the government barring the transfer of candidates at the Senior Secondary School Three level. Authorities said the ban was introduced to curb the practice of students moving between schools to gain unfair advantage during examinations.

With the new measures, the government said it aims to restore confidence in national examinations and ensure that results accurately reflect candidates’ abilities.

