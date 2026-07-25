Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna were spotted together heading to Soso Soberekon's wedding in Warri on July 24, 2026

Fans who spotted the video quickly noted that the late Alexx Ekubo would have completed the trio

Many commenters expressed concern over IK Ogbonna's appearance, saying grief over his friend's death was visible

Actress Ini Edo and actor IK Ogbonna were spotted together on 24 July 2026 as they attended music executive Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri.

A short video of their casual departure quickly made rounds online, sparking mixed emotions among fans.

Viral video of Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna at Soso Soberekon’s wedding stirs memories of late Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @alexxekubo, @iniedo, @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The pair, known for their close friendship and frequent public appearances, looked relaxed as they arrived at the event. Yet, many viewers could not help but reflect on the absence of Alexx Ekubo, the beloved Nollywood star who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

Ekubo had been one of IK Ogbonna’s closest companions, and his absence was deeply felt in the reactions.

Fans React to IK Ogbonna’s Appearance

While some fans celebrated seeing Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna together, others expressed concern about Ogbonna’s well-being.

Comments under the viral clip suggested that grief may have taken a visible toll on him

. One fan wrote, “It’s good to see IK out, but you can tell he’s still hurting from Alexx’s passing.” Another added, “This video just reminds us how much we miss Alexx. He should have been there with them.”

The bittersweet moment highlighted both the enduring bond between Edo and Ogbonna, and the lasting impact of Ekubo’s legacy on Nollywood fans.

Watch Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna head out for the Warri wedding:

Netizens react to Ini and Ik's video

Here are some of the reactions:

@happiest_lucy04 wrote:

"Chai Alex would have completed this squad 😢"

@blooming2174 commented:

"Eyaaa IK God be with you bro. He's lost so much weight. A friend that sticks closer than a brother were those two. It is well."

@efunyinka said:

"He has lost weight. Grief is such a deep pit. It's well❤️❤️"

@thephenomenal_girl shared:

"Ik… the lord is your strength. This loss really touched you walahi 😢"

@enemfonobong wrote:

"E be like say body really commot @ikogbonna just stay strong bro"

@its_ogbaby commented:

"Would have been Alex Ekubo 😢"

Fans connect Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna’s wedding moment to late Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng