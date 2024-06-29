Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - There are over 200 universities in Nigeria and of these, private universities are unmatched in terms of number of institutions.

Some of Nigeria's oldest universities are the University of Nigeria (UNN), the University of Ibadan (UI), the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Universities of agriculture are charged with the central mandate and mission of imparting agricultural education in a scientific but practical way. Photo credits: @Jesulade_EA, @wisdomshotit

Some of the kinds of institutions include universities of technology, universities of education, universities of agriculture (agric for short), and so forth.

In total, Nigeria has a total of 6 federal universities of agriculture.

In this report, Legit.ng enumerates federal universities of agriculture in Nigeria and their locations.

1) FUNAAB

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is one of the higher institutions of learning owned and run by the federal government of Nigeria.

Presently, Olusola Babatunde Kehinde is the vice-chancellor of the institution.

In January 2024, the school announced that it secured the top spot as the best University of Agriculture in Africa.

According to the last Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) for 2024, FUNAAB emerged as the best University of Agriculture on the African continent and 7th position globally.

Notably, FUNAAB had previously secured the second position in Nigeria in the 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa University rankings and was recognised as the best public university in Nigeria.

2) Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi

University of Agriculture, Makurdi is a higher education company based out of Benue state.

The university was established in 1988 following the recommendations of a 1987 federal government White Paper on Higher Education curriculum and development in Nigeria.

The VC is Professor Anande Richard Kimbir, and the chancellor is the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

In July 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari approved a bill renaming it the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University.

3) Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, originally the Federal University of Agriculture, is a federal university in Umudike, Abia state.

It was established as a specialised university by a federal government decree No 48 of November 1992.

4) Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi

Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru is a Nigerian tertiary institution in Zuru, Kebbi state.

The school is operated fully by the FG.

5) Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri, Bayelsa

The Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri, Bayelsa, is one of the five universities in the south-south state.

It is also one of the two Bayelsa-based universities that belong to the federal government, the other being Federal University, Otuoke.

6) Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi

The school is situated in Adamawa state, north-east geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

In July 2023, there was an attempt to relocate the school, however, Mubi stakeholders kicked against it.

