Best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria and the courses to select

Best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria include agribusiness management, agricultural engineering, food science, and agronomy, with high-demand roles like farm managers, agricultural consultants, and veterinary doctors. Key courses to select for these paths include B.Sc. in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, or Animal Science.

Key takeaways

Agriculture in Nigeria offers diverse career opportunities in agribusiness, engineering, food processing, animal production, and crop management.

and Courses such as Agriculture, Agribusiness, Agricultural Engineering, and Food Science provide strong foundations for high-demand roles.

and provide strong foundations for high-demand roles. Specialised fields like soil science, fisheries, and animal science help improve productivity and sustainable farming practices.

Best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria

Nigeria's agricultural sector remains a primary driver of the economy, offering diverse career paths that blend traditional farming with technology and business. Below are some of the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria, along with the relevant courses to study for each.

1. Agricultural engineer

An agricultural engineer applies engineering principles to solve problems in farming and food production. They design, develop, and maintain farm machinery, irrigation systems, storage facilities, and processing equipment to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Agricultural engineers also work on soil and water conservation, renewable energy for farms, and smart farming technologies.

To become an agricultural engineer, you should study Agricultural Engineering or related courses, such as Agricultural Engineering, Mechanical, Civil, or Electrical Engineering, with a focus on agricultural applications.

2. Agronomist

An agronomist works with farmers to improve crop production and soil quality. They analyse soil to ensure it is healthy, select the best seed varieties that can resist pests or drought, and teach farmers effective ways to plant and protect their crops.

To become an agronomist, you can study Agronomy, Crop Science, Soil Science, or a general Agriculture course. These programmes teach the fundamentals of crop production and soil management. As per Glassdoor, the average salary for an agronomist is approximately $353,000 per year.

3. Veterinary doctor

A veterinary doctor is a trained animal health professional who plays a vital role in livestock production and food safety, making it one of the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria. They diagnose and treat animal diseases, vaccinate livestock, and advise farmers on proper feeding, breeding, and hygiene practices to keep animals healthy.

Veterinary doctors work with animals, such as cattle, poultry, goats, sheep, and pets. In Nigeria, they are in high demand due to the growth of livestock farming and the increasing need for safe animal products.

According to Paycale, veterinary doctors earn an average salary of ₦552,500 per year. To become a veterinary doctor, you must study Veterinary Medicine (DVM) or Animal Science.

4. Agribusiness manager

Agribusiness management is one of the most stable and potentially lucrative roles. An Agribusiness Manager is like the CEO of a farm, as their main role is to oversee the business side of agricultural production. Other roles include budgeting, marketing farm products, managing workers, and overseeing supply chains.

Agribusiness managers work in farms, food processing companies, agro-input firms, and agricultural cooperatives. To become one, you should study Agribusiness Management, Agricultural Economics, Business Administration, or a related agriculture course.

5. Agricultural economist

An agricultural economist studies how agricultural resources are produced, distributed, and used. They analyse market trends, food prices, farm incomes, and government policies to help farmers, agribusinesses, and policymakers make better decisions.

Agricultural economists work with government agencies, research institutes, banks, agribusiness firms, and international organisations. To enter this field, you should study Agricultural Economics or Economics with agriculture-related courses.

6. Food scientist/technologist

A food scientist or technologist focuses on improving how food is processed, preserved, and packaged. They ensure that food products are safe, nutritious, and of good quality before reaching consumers. Food scientists work in food processing companies, beverage industries, research institutes, and quality control agencies.

To become a food scientist or technologist, you should study Food Science, Technology, Microbiology or Food Engineering.

7. Agricultural extension officer

An agricultural extension officer serves as a link between agricultural research and farmers. They educate farmers on improved farming methods, new technologies, pest control, and climate-smart practices to increase productivity. Agricultural extension officers work with government agencies, NGOs, and agricultural programmes.

As reported by Glassdoor, the average salary for an Agriculture Extension Officer is $164,985 per year in Lagos. The most needed causes to study in this field include Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Education.

8. Aquaculture/fishery manager

An aquaculture or fishery manager is responsible for managing fish farms and other aquatic resources to ensure healthy fish growth and high production. They focus on breeding, feeding, water quality, and disease control to help farmers produce fish efficiently and safely.

Their work supports food supply and creates business opportunities in the fishing industry. To enter this field in 2026, you should study a B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture or B.Sc. Marine Biology.

9. Horticulturist

A horticulturist specialises in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants. They improve plant growth, yield, and quality through proper planting, irrigation, pest control, and post-harvest handling. Horticulturists work on farms, in nurseries, in landscaping companies, in research institutes, and in agribusinesses.

In Nigeria, the growing demand for fruits, vegetables, and export crops has increased the need for skilled horticulturists. To become a horticulturist, you should study Horticulture, Crop Science, or a related agriculture course.

10. Agricultural policy analyst

Agricultural policy analysts research food prices, trade, subsidies, land use, and agricultural regulations to help governments and organisations make better decisions. Courses needed in this field include: Agricultural Economics, Political Science, or Public Administration.

What are the agricultural opportunities in Nigeria?

Agricultural opportunities in Nigeria include crop farming, livestock and poultry production, fish farming, agribusiness, food processing, agricultural technology, and farm management.

Which job is the best in agriculture in Nigeria?

Best jobs in Nigerian agriculture depend on your skills and interests, but some of the most profitable options include agribusiness management, agricultural extension, and agricultural economics.

What is the highest-paying agriculture job in Nigeria?

Veterinary doctors, Agribusiness Managers, and Agricultural Extension Agents are among the highest-paying agriculture jobs in Nigeria.

Where can a graduate of agriculture work in Nigeria?

A graduate of agriculture in Nigeria can work in farms, agribusiness companies, food processing industries, government agencies, research institutes, NGOs, and agricultural consulting firms.

Which are the best universities to study agriculture in Nigeria?

The top universities to study agriculture in Nigeria include the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Ahmadu Bello University.

Career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria are vast and growing, offering promising paths in areas like agribusiness management, agricultural engineering, food science, livestock production, and crop management. By choosing relevant courses such as Agribusiness, Agricultural Engineering, Animal Science, or Agricultural Economics, students can gain the skills needed to succeed in these fields.

