Dangote Group has proposed building a petroleum products storage terminal in Cameroon to expand distribution across Central Africa

The project, which is still under discussion, could improve Cameroon's fuel security and supply neighbouring countries

If approved, the investment would strengthen Dangote's regional fuel export network and mark its entry into Cameroon’s downstream petroleum sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Dangote Group has unveiled plans to establish a petroleum products storage terminal in Cameroon as part of efforts to deepen the regional distribution network of its 650,000-barrel-per-day Lekki refinery and strengthen its presence in Central Africa.

The proposal was presented on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to Cameroon's Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, by the Group’s Vice President for Oil, Gas and Fertiliser, Devakumar Edwin, according to Punch.

Dangote Targets Neighbouring African Country With Fuel Storage Terminal to Expand Refinery Exports

Source: UGC

According to information published by Business in Cameroon and reviewed on Friday, the proposed terminal is designed to bolster Cameroon’s strategic fuel reserves, improve energy security and potentially include pipeline infrastructure for transporting refined petroleum products.

Such a pipeline could reduce dependence on road transportation, lower logistics costs and minimise environmental impacts.

Project still at consultation stage

Despite the presentation, discussions remain at an early stage, with no formal agreement announced by either party.

Dangote Group has yet to reveal where the terminal would be located, the volume of products it would store, the expected investment cost or the timeline for execution.

The company has also not clarified whether the project would be fully owned by Dangote, undertaken in partnership with the Cameroonian government or structured as a public-private partnership.

If approved, the facility would create another export channel for refined petroleum products from the Lekki refinery, which was built to satisfy Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand while serving markets across Africa.

Strategic hub for Central African fuel supply

Reports indicate that the proposed storage terminal would enable Dangote to supply not only Cameroon but also neighbouring landlocked countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic, both of which depend heavily on Cameroonian ports for fuel imports.

By positioning petroleum inventories closer to key markets, the company is expected to shorten delivery times, cut transportation expenses and improve the efficiency of fuel distribution throughout the region.

For Cameroon, the investment could enhance fuel supply security and broaden the country's sources of refined petroleum products, provided the project aligns with national pricing regulations, tax policies and strategic reserve objectives.

Expansion of Dangote's regional footprint

Industry observers say the planned facility could either complement Cameroon’s existing petroleum infrastructure investments or compete with them for access to port facilities, financing, pipeline systems and refined product volumes.

Dangote Targets Neighbouring African Country With Fuel Storage Terminal to Expand Refinery Exports

Source: UGC

Should the project proceed, it would mark Dangote Group’s entry into Cameroon’s downstream petroleum sector, complementing its existing cement manufacturing operations in Douala.

The proposal also reflects the company’s broader strategy of building a regional fuel distribution network anchored by the Lekki refinery, which has continued to expand exports of refined petroleum products to markets across Africa and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng