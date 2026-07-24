Chess in Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya joined forces with Jobs59 and AltSchool Africa to launch a N250m scholarship fund for corps members

Each successful applicant will receive N160,000 covering application and tuition fees, plus access to career support and internship opportunities

Selected beneficiaries who do not own a laptop can apply for a separate Laptop Scholarship Add-on under the initiative

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has partnered with Jobs59 and AltSchool Africa to introduce a N250 million scholarship programme aimed at helping corps members and recent graduates develop digital skills that improve their employment prospects.

Under the initiative, each successful applicant will receive N160,000 in funding, comprising N10,000 for the admission application fee and N150,000 toward tuition.

A new scholarship programme is giving young Nigerians access to tech education Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

The scholarship can be used to study any eligible diploma programme offered by AltSchool Africa.

Speaking about the initiative on X on Thursday, July 23, Jobs59 founder Sam Otigba said the programme was created to give young Nigerians a practical route into technology careers by combining technical education with employment support.

Who can apply?

Applications are open to:

Serving NYSC corps members. Prospective NYSC members. Recent NYSC graduates.

Courses available

Successful applicants may enrol in any of the following diploma programmes:

AI-Powered Fullstack Engineering

Cybersecurity

Cloud Engineering

Data Analysis

Technical Product Management

Digital Marketing Automation and Sales

Punch reports that the courses are expected to last between nine and 12 months, while participants can begin applying for internship opportunities from the sixth month of study.

How to apply

Interested applicants can complete the process by following these steps:

Visit the NYSC to Tech Job Scholarship application portal. Fill in the online application using your NYSC information. Select your preferred diploma programme. Submit the application for assessment. Successful candidates will receive further instructions on admission and scholarship processing.

Applicants who need a computer for their studies may also submit a separate application for the Laptop Scholarship. According to the organisers, laptops will only be awarded to selected beneficiaries after an additional review.

N160,000 scholarship could be yours if you qualify for this new programme. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Career support for beneficiaries

In addition to financial assistance, successful applicants will receive:

Internship opportunities.

Job placement support through Jobs59.

Career mentorship.

Professional portfolio development guidance.

The organisers said the initiative is designed to help young Nigerians acquire industry-relevant skills while creating a pathway into employment after completing the NYSC programme.

By combining scholarships, mentorship, internships, and job placement support, the programme aims to improve participants' chances of securing careers in the technology sector.

How to apply

FG opens portal, Nigerians can easily access loans of up to N300,000

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government plans to expand access to interest-free financing for market women, artisans, and small business owners through its MarketMoni and TraderMoni initiatives.

The MarketMoni scheme is designed to provide eligible traders with loans of up to N100,000, enabling them to purchase more stock, strengthen their businesses, and meet their day-to-day operating needs without paying interest.

Source: Legit.ng